Hyderabad: Fake anti-cancer medicines worth Rs 4.3 crore seized from pharma firm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) raided a pharma company which had its licence cancelled and was producing spurious anti-cancer medicines at Macha Bollaram. The DCA seized spurious medicines worth Rs 4.3 crore from the company.

The DCA’s Vigilance Cell received a tip-off about Astrica Healthcare manufacturing spurious drugs.

Conducting raids across the city in early December, DCA officials collaborated with the postal authorities at Alwal to trace addresses mentioned on the suspicious invoices. These inquiries revealed the addresses were fake.

Subsequently raids were conducted at courier offices at IDA Cherlapally, Nacharam and Medchal used by the firm for shipping drug consignments. A raid was also conducted at Astrica Healthcare’s premises in Keesara.

After identifying the courier involved in delivering the counterfeit drugs, officials located the illicit drug stock stored in three shutters at Macha Bollaram. This illegal premise was closely monitored, leading to a raid where 36 varieties of anti-cancer and other medications worth Rs 4.3 crore were seized.

Further investigation revealed that the company’s details were non-existent, with the licence having been canceled in July 2021.

However, the seized drugs bore a manufacturing date of March 2023, under the name of the already-canceled company. The investigation also identified K Sateesh Reddy as the director of Astrica Healthcare. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) raided a pharma company which had its licence cancelled and was producing spurious anti-cancer medicines at Macha Bollaram. The DCA seized spurious medicines worth Rs 4.3 crore from the company. The DCA’s Vigilance Cell received a tip-off about Astrica Healthcare manufacturing spurious drugs. Conducting raids across the city in early December, DCA officials collaborated with the postal authorities at Alwal to trace addresses mentioned on the suspicious invoices. These inquiries revealed the addresses were fake.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Subsequently raids were conducted at courier offices at IDA Cherlapally, Nacharam and Medchal used by the firm for shipping drug consignments. A raid was also conducted at Astrica Healthcare’s premises in Keesara. After identifying the courier involved in delivering the counterfeit drugs, officials located the illicit drug stock stored in three shutters at Macha Bollaram. This illegal premise was closely monitored, leading to a raid where 36 varieties of anti-cancer and other medications worth Rs 4.3 crore were seized. Further investigation revealed that the company’s details were non-existent, with the licence having been canceled in July 2021. However, the seized drugs bore a manufacturing date of March 2023, under the name of the already-canceled company. The investigation also identified K Sateesh Reddy as the director of Astrica Healthcare. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend him. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp