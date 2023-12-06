Off the beaten path

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an event held in Faridabad from November 25-27, 2023, Rumana Sinha Sehgal, the founder of Serendipity and Mentor at T-Hub, was honoured with the Karmaveer Chakra Gold medal, co-instituted by the United Nations and iCongo. She received the award during the ceremony held on Constitution Day, November 26, 2023, making another addition to her long list of achievements for her remarkable contributions to society. She received the Karamveer Chakra Silver medal in 2019.

The Karmaveer Chakra and the Global Fellowship Award have been established by the United Nations & iCongo to recognise the champions of change, worldwide-- individuals who significantly impact society through their ideas for action, striving to challenge conventional thinking, whether as innovators, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, free-thinking crusaders, or in any field that inspires and fosters a mindset for growth.

An engineer-turned-entrepreneur, Rumana Sinha Sehgal boasts over two decades of expertise spanning diverse industries such as IT, ITES, HR, Manufacturing, and Entrepreneurship. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2012 when she founded Serendipity, an organisation that creates art and installations from recycled material. She not only excels as a social entrepreneur but has also emerged as a multifaceted personality—a community leader, a dedicated philanthropist, an artist, sculptor, writer, poet, and singer.

“I indeed feel humbled and honoured. As a daughter of the Indian armed forces, I have always valued discipline, courage, harmony and country, above all. This Karmaveer Chakra is a reminder of the values and spirit of democracy and equality embodied by the constitution of India,” Sehgal said, dedicating her award to the people of India.

Sehgal’s impressive list of awards includes the Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award 2021, the Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2023- Entrepreneur Award, the Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 - Successpreneur Award, the Woman of the Year: Social Entrepreneurship & Innovation 2023 Award and the Woman Icon 2023 by Red Cross Society, India.

Recognised as a mentor in organisations like T-Hub and Mentor of Change– Atal Innovation Mission: Niti Aayog, Government of India; she plays a vital role in shaping the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem. The recent award underscores her exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to social change, highlighting her tireless efforts to be the change and create a positive social impact.

Beyond her business success, Rumana is deeply engaged in community initiatives, particularly focused on enhancing the lives of women and children. As a Goodwill Ambassador for Yuvraj Singh Foundation (YouWeCan), she extends her influence to areas such as health, education, and the arts. Her dedication to social causes is further exemplified by her active involvement in addressing issues like violence against women and children, cancer care, and menstrual hygiene.

“My sons, Nahyr and Rehyal have continued to be my pillars of strength. The foundation of the value system that I live by was gifted to me by my parents. Their support and my husband’s encouragement have enabled me to transform my vision into reality. Also, the support of organisations like T-Hub, AIM: Niti Aayog, and YouWeCan has been instrumental in my endeavour to continue serving humanity,” said Sehgal.

Talking about the way forward for Serendipity, she said, “I’ve been inspired by the Japanese concept of Kaizen, which is, change for continuous improvement and hence, I shall continue to build on my advocacies on gender equality, stopping violence against women and children, healthcare, innovation, entrepreneurship and education, further strengthening the core of Serendipity.”

