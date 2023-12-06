Tracking post-election waves in Telangana

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has witnessed a significant change after the recent election. The victory of Congress over two-time winner Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) allows people the freedom of hope. ]

Keeping this in mind, CE got in touch with a few prominent personalities from the city who shared their opinions about the winds of change and their expectations from the new government:

Brahmaji, Actor

“BRS government has taken good care of Hyderabad city. I think taking care of the villages, districts and farmers should also be concentrated upon. I wish the new government good luck and wish them the best.”

Dr Manjula Anagani, Padma Shri Awardee, Gynaecologist

“My expectations from Congress is that they should be realistic and truthful to what they have promised and envisioned for the future. I have always believed that anything that comes free is never appreciated in the long run. Let it be one rupee, it can be the lowest amount of fee charged from the beneficiaries but nothing should be given for free. However, free health and education are acceptable in this context. I expect Congress to learn from the lesson from their previous leadership– why did they lose? Is it because of their attitude or corruption? Always analyse and see that Telangana as a state is progressive and is something that people should look back on and say that we are proud of being Hyderabadi or from Telangana. They must be able to thank for the efforts made by the party that forms the government and brings change. Even now when we talk about economic reforms, we talk about P V Narasimha Rao and likewise, people should talk about Telangana in the future. We hope that Revanth Reddy will live up to the expectations of the people and see that Congress gives what they promised.” Besides these talented personalities, we also had the fathers of two eminent sportspersons who shared their opinions on the formation of a new government.”

Sanjay Thumma, Master Chef

“I am so happy that a new government will be formed after these elections. Revanth Reddy is a dynamic leader and I hope his dynamism is towards the positive growth of Telangana. Hopefully, he will not be bossed down by other contenders in the party because I see it as a bit indisciplined when it comes to the elections. I hope we have a chief minister who will be there for the next five years and brings impactful change in society. In my opinion, the Congress follows a trend of putting national-level leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the spotlight. I hope that our leader will prove to be more than a mere puppet of these big leaders.”

Mohammad Jameel Ahmed, Father of Nikhat Zareen, Boxing Champion

“In 2011, when Nikhat started her career, Congress was in power. In 2014, the TRS (now BRS) government took over. In 2011, there was a policy which included young talented sportspersons who would get `2 lakh financial support every year. This continued till 2013. This policy should be implemented again. Even KCR sir had given 50 lakhs for us to shift here in Hyderabad and get the training for Nikhat. A few other promises given by KCR were delayed but I wish that this kind of thing would not happen again. I request Revanth Reddy to look into this matter and speed up the process. About the policies, I request Revanth Reddy to take a look at Haryana’s sports policy which is either giving cash or jobs to sportspersons. Please follow this policy and implement it here so that our state becomes number one.”

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Actor

“Expressing gratitude to BRS and extending a warm welcome to the Congress, I appreciate the collective voice of the people reflected in their votes, Like any other citizen, I earnestly hope that our political parties diligently strive to fulfil the commitments outlined in their manifestos. It is crucial for them to work towards maintaining peace, fostering harmony and nurturing the brotherhood within our society. Let us collectively advocate for good governance, ensuring a prosperous and inclusive future for all.”

P V Ramana, Father of Badminton Champion, P V Sindhu

“Take the result sportively. Everyone will try and perform their best for the state as a captain. We wish all the best to the incoming and hard luck to the outgoing. Like sports, we meet and congratulate each other after the completion of the match. It is all part and parcel of life. Best wishes to the winners and hope we will get some good facilities. As leaders, they know very well what to do for the state.”

Manchu Lakshmi, Actress

“I am always interested to see what people’s opinions are expressed in their final verdict. Change is always good, we need proper opposition for good governance. I know Revanth Reddy garu is a powerful, committed leader. I am just looking forward to seeing all that he is going to do.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Telangana has witnessed a significant change after the recent election. The victory of Congress over two-time winner Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) allows people the freedom of hope. ] Keeping this in mind, CE got in touch with a few prominent personalities from the city who shared their opinions about the winds of change and their expectations from the new government: Brahmaji, Actor “BRS government has taken good care of Hyderabad city. I think taking care of the villages, districts and farmers should also be concentrated upon. I wish the new government good luck and wish them the best.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Manjula Anagani, Padma Shri Awardee, Gynaecologist “My expectations from Congress is that they should be realistic and truthful to what they have promised and envisioned for the future. I have always believed that anything that comes free is never appreciated in the long run. Let it be one rupee, it can be the lowest amount of fee charged from the beneficiaries but nothing should be given for free. However, free health and education are acceptable in this context. I expect Congress to learn from the lesson from their previous leadership– why did they lose? Is it because of their attitude or corruption? Always analyse and see that Telangana as a state is progressive and is something that people should look back on and say that we are proud of being Hyderabadi or from Telangana. They must be able to thank for the efforts made by the party that forms the government and brings change. Even now when we talk about economic reforms, we talk about P V Narasimha Rao and likewise, people should talk about Telangana in the future. We hope that Revanth Reddy will live up to the expectations of the people and see that Congress gives what they promised.” Besides these talented personalities, we also had the fathers of two eminent sportspersons who shared their opinions on the formation of a new government.” Sanjay Thumma, Master Chef “I am so happy that a new government will be formed after these elections. Revanth Reddy is a dynamic leader and I hope his dynamism is towards the positive growth of Telangana. Hopefully, he will not be bossed down by other contenders in the party because I see it as a bit indisciplined when it comes to the elections. I hope we have a chief minister who will be there for the next five years and brings impactful change in society. In my opinion, the Congress follows a trend of putting national-level leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the spotlight. I hope that our leader will prove to be more than a mere puppet of these big leaders.” Mohammad Jameel Ahmed, Father of Nikhat Zareen, Boxing Champion “In 2011, when Nikhat started her career, Congress was in power. In 2014, the TRS (now BRS) government took over. In 2011, there was a policy which included young talented sportspersons who would get `2 lakh financial support every year. This continued till 2013. This policy should be implemented again. Even KCR sir had given 50 lakhs for us to shift here in Hyderabad and get the training for Nikhat. A few other promises given by KCR were delayed but I wish that this kind of thing would not happen again. I request Revanth Reddy to look into this matter and speed up the process. About the policies, I request Revanth Reddy to take a look at Haryana’s sports policy which is either giving cash or jobs to sportspersons. Please follow this policy and implement it here so that our state becomes number one.” Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Actor “Expressing gratitude to BRS and extending a warm welcome to the Congress, I appreciate the collective voice of the people reflected in their votes, Like any other citizen, I earnestly hope that our political parties diligently strive to fulfil the commitments outlined in their manifestos. It is crucial for them to work towards maintaining peace, fostering harmony and nurturing the brotherhood within our society. Let us collectively advocate for good governance, ensuring a prosperous and inclusive future for all.” P V Ramana, Father of Badminton Champion, P V Sindhu “Take the result sportively. Everyone will try and perform their best for the state as a captain. We wish all the best to the incoming and hard luck to the outgoing. Like sports, we meet and congratulate each other after the completion of the match. It is all part and parcel of life. Best wishes to the winners and hope we will get some good facilities. As leaders, they know very well what to do for the state.” Manchu Lakshmi, Actress “I am always interested to see what people’s opinions are expressed in their final verdict. Change is always good, we need proper opposition for good governance. I know Revanth Reddy garu is a powerful, committed leader. I am just looking forward to seeing all that he is going to do.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp