Blend of cultures

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If embarking on a unique weekend adventure is part of your bucket list, this event is something to look forward to. We constantly seek ways to infuse creativity and excitement into our week-long routines. Amidst the vibrant happenings in the city, Tr!be Experiences stands out by hosting the Counter Culture Fest – a day-long extravaganza encompassing music, dance, fashion, games, and more. David Aryan Samuel, the Community Builder at Tr!be Experiences, walks us through the highlights of the fest.

Discussing the event and the delights awaiting attendees, David remarks, “Counter Culture Fest is a celebration of Hyderabad’s sub-culture, featuring indie music, electronic beats, and culminating in a night of hip hop. The festivities include brand showcases, diverse food stalls, and an assortment of beverages, ranging from cocktails to mocktails. Throughout the day, engaging workshops and tattoo sessions will be ongoing. It’s a whirlwind of excitement for anyone entrenched in the scene—a haven for those seeking something fresh, with a crowd that resonates with indie culture.”

David Aryan Samuel

Underlining the rationale behind hosting such an event, David emphasises, “Tr!be has a rich history as an event producer with a unique focus on diverse experiences. We’ve explored events like wine pairing and curated menus. The essence of our endeavours is quality over quantity; we don’t flood the calendar with numerous gigs. We aim not just to make noise in Hyderabad but to create a resonance that distinguishes us. The concept of Counter Culture Fest stemmed from a desire to unite the hardworking contributors in the scene, bridging talent from across India. Our goal is to blend the city’s sub-cultures, offering a space for everyone, from skateboarding enthusiasts to fashion aficionados. We extend our gratitude to our hospitality partner, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, for their unwavering support from the inception of this idea.”

Highlighting the diverse events throughout the day, David shares the schedule, saying, “To be part of this experience, follow us on social media and join the Tr!be community. The gates open at 1 pm, and shortly after, Suppi & The Vibe, an indie and fusion band with a rock edge, will kick off the festivities. With nine artists in one day, including unique attractions like a 3D printing workshop starting at 2 pm and a skateboarding workshop by WallRide Park at 3 pm, there’s something for everyone. Tattoo enthusiasts can drop in throughout the day. The venue ensures you’re covered with a diverse range of foods, from Chinese to Lebanese, and welcomes fashion brands and local designers. Expect a visual feast with decor and art—we’ve got it all covered.”

David concludes, “This is a ticketed event, priced at Rs 999, and Rs 1300 if purchased at the venue. Join us for an entire day from 1 pm to 11 pm, immersing yourself in a celebration of music, art, and culture that promises to be a highlight on your weekend agenda.”

