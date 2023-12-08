Indian School of Business to waive 50 per cent tuition fee for veterans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coinciding with the Armed Forces Flag Day, observed every year on December 7, the Indian School of Business (ISB) entered into an agreement with the Union government to offer a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver to armed forces veterans or serving personnel aiming to transition into civilian life.

According to information provided by the ISB, the waiver will apply across its postgraduate and advanced management programmes and will benefit 22 veterans each academic year.

As per the agreement, the ISB offers this scholarship in a total of eight courses -- PG Programme in Management, PG Programme in Management for Senior Executives, weekend EMBA programme (PGPPro), Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics, Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare, Advanced Management Programme for Infrastructure, Advanced Management Programme in Operations & Supply Chain and Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy.

Expressing delight over the ISB-Union government collaboration, Secretary of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare Vijoy Kumar Singh said: “Most of our armed forces personnel retire at a young age. We are hopeful this initiative will provide a valuable opportunity for our veterans and soon-to-retire armed force personnel to pursue world-class education at ISB.”

ISB Dean Prof Madan Pillutla said: “The tuition fee waiver is a token of gratitude for the sacrifices made by them and providing an opportunity for them to further their education.”The Indian School of Business has over 100 veterans among its alumni. They bring significant value to the classroom and strengthen the alumni network. The armed forces scholarship furthers ISB’s vision of grooming future leaders for India and the world, a press statement by ISB read.

