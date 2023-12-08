NIA chargesheet against another PFI activist

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted another accused in the Nizamabad Popular Front of India (PFI) case, relating to the banned outfit’s criminal conspiracy to recruit, radicalise and train youth to carry out acts of terror and violence.

With the supplementary chargesheet being filed on Thursday against Nossam Mohamad Yunus in the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, the total number of the accused charged by the anti-terror agency in the case now stands at 17.

Nossam Mohammad Yunus has been charge-sheeted under relevant sections of IPC and the UA(P)Act, 1967. As per NIA investigation, Nossam Mohamad Yunus was a trained PFI activist engaged in motivating and radicalising impressionable Muslim youth to carry out violent terrorist activities, in furtherance of the PFI conspiracy to establish an Islamic rule in India by 2047.

NIA has found that the accused was involved in recruiting vulnerable youth and imparting weapons training to them in PFI weapons training camps, clandestinely organised for that purpose. He was training them in the use of lethal weapons to kill their ‘targets’ by attacking their vital body parts, such as throat, stomach, and head.

Further, he was also found actively promoting enmity between different religious groups in the country. The criminal conspiracy case was initially registered as FIR No. 141/2022 by the VI Town police in Nizamabad district in July 2022. NIA took over the investigations from the Telangana police in August 2022 and filed its first chargesheet against 11 accused in December 2022 and second one against five accused in March 2023.

The NIA has been probing the anti-India activities of PFI and its many affiliates, which were declared as an ‘unlawful association’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, since September 2022.

The ban on the PFI and its associates came after investigations conducted by various state police units and national agencies exposed their role and involvement in violent activities in many parts of the country.

