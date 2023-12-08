SCR to run four Sabarimala special trains between Kacheguda and Kollam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to clear the rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to run four additional Sabarimala special services to Kollam in Kerala.

The service between Kacheguda and Kollam will depart from Kacheguda on December 11 and will return on December 13.

These trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Sriramnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampet, Renigunta, Tirupati, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jollarpettai, Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvala, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam Jn stations in both the directions.

The Secunderabad-Kollam train will depart from Secunderabad on December 13 and return on December 15. These trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole and a few more stations in both the directions.

The SCR announced partial cancellation of several train services scheduled for Saturday from Kacheguda to Falaknuma and Umadnagar, due to Pre Non-Interlocking/Non-Interlocking in the Hyderabad division.

