Home Cities Hyderabad

SCR to run four Sabarimala special trains between Kacheguda and Kollam

The Secunderabad-Kollam train will depart from Secunderabad on December 13 and return on December 15.

Published: 08th December 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of South Central Railways | Express

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to clear the rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to run four additional Sabarimala special services to Kollam in Kerala.

The service between Kacheguda and Kollam will depart from Kacheguda on December 11 and will return on December 13.

These trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Sriramnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampet, Renigunta, Tirupati, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jollarpettai, Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvala, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam Jn stations in both the directions.

The Secunderabad-Kollam train will depart from Secunderabad on December 13 and return on December 15. These trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole and a few more stations in both the directions.

The SCR announced partial cancellation of several train services scheduled for Saturday from Kacheguda to Falaknuma and Umadnagar, due to Pre Non-Interlocking/Non-Interlocking in the Hyderabad division.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala South Central Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp