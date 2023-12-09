A creamy affair: Check out some exclusive recipes that you can try at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s National Pastry Day and what could be a better reason than this to experiment with making pastries in your kitchen? To make this day a memorable one, we got in touch with chefs who shared some exclusive recipes that you can try at home. Make the best out of these recipes and relish these delicacies at home.

RED VELVET PASTRY

Ingredients

For cake

1. Butter - 1/2 cup | 2. Condensed milk - 1 cup | 3. Warm milk - 1.5 cups

4. Vanilla essence - 1 tsp | 5. Red food colour - 1 tsp | 6. Vinegar - 1 tsp |

7. Maida (All-purpose flour) - 1.5 cups | 8. Cocoa powder - 1 tbsp | 9. Baking powder - 1 pinch | 10. Salt - 1 pinch

For Frosting

1. Cheese cream - 1 cup | 2. Butter - 1/2 cup | 3. Icing sugar for cream - 1/2 cup

Instructions

Preheat your oven to [180 C].

In a bowl, cream together butter and condensed milk until smooth and fluffy.

In a separate bowl, mix warm milk, vanilla essence, red food colour, and vinegar. Set aside.

In another bowl, sift together maida, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter-condensed milk mixture, alternating with the wet ingredients (milk mixture). Mix well to form a smooth batter.

Grease and flour your cake pan or line it with parchment paper.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.

Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool completely.

For the cream cheese frosting, beat together cream cheese, butter, and icing sugar until smooth and creamy.

Once the cake is cooled, layer the cake and spread the cream cheese frosting evenly over the top.

Optionally, decorate the cake with additional toppings like grated chocolate, sprinkles, or nuts.

KIWI MANGO PASTRY

Ingredients

For the Cake

1. Maida - 100g | 2. Powdered sugar - 20g | 3. Butter - 50g | 4. Baking powder - 1 pinch | 5. Warm milk - 50ml | 6. Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

For the Frosting

1. Whipping cream - 50m | 2. Kiwi crush - 25ml | 3. Mango pulp - 25ml | Icing Sugar for cream - 20g

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 180c.

In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy.

Add vanilla essence to the butter-sugar mixture and mix well.

In a separate bowl, combine maida and baking powder.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, alternating with warm milk. Mix until a smooth batter forms.

Grease and flour a cake tin. Pour the batter into the tin, spreading it evenly.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool completely.

In one bowl, whip the whipping cream until it forms soft peaks. Add the icing sugar to sweeten it.

Assembly

Once the cake is cooled, slice it horizontally into three layers.

Spread the whipped cream over the bottom cake layer and top it with kiwi crush.

Place the second cake layer on top of the kiwi cream.

Spread another layer of whipped cream and finally spread the mango pulp over the top cake layer.

Optionally, you can garnish the top with additional kiwi slices or mango chunks.

Chill the cake in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.

- Slice and enjoy your delightful layered Kiwi Mango Cake!

Chef VH Suresh- Corporate Executive Chef, Platform 65

RASPBERRY & CHOCOLATE ENTREMET

For the cocoa biscuit

200g egg whites (100 + 100) | 250g whole eggs | 330g castor sugar (250 + 80) | 0g flour | 60g Extra Brute cocoa powder

For the raspberry compote

232g raspberries, frozen | 325g raspberry purée | 130g castor sugar | 13.5g pectin NH

For the chocolate mousse

250g whole milk | 80g egg yolks |55g castor sugar | 240g 70-30 callebut dark chocolate couverture

| 350g Elle & Vire whipped cream

Other ingredients

600g Pralin Feuilletine | Cocoa spray | 54% chocolate -100 gm | Cocoa butter - 100 gm | red colour | Melt both together add in colour and blend well

Method cocoa biscuit

In the stand mixer bowl, place 250 grams whole eggs, 100 grams egg whites and 250 grams castor sugar. Beat at maximum speed. for about 10 minutes. The preparation should be pale and fluffy. This preparation is a cold pâte à bombe, since it is prepared with cold ingredients only without the need to heat them over a bain-marie. Remove the bowl from the mixer and set aside.

In a separate bowl, place 100 grams egg whites. Start beating the egg whites and gradually add the remaining sugar (80 grams). After beating for a few minutes, you should obtain a meringue. The consistency should be foamy but not too firm. Add the meringue to the cold pâte à bombe, making sure to scrape the sides of the bowl, and fold gently with a rubber spatula.

Sift the flour and cocoa powder together over the preparation.

Then pour the batter in tray and bake at 180°C for about 15 or 20 minutes. To check whether the biscuit is cooked, touch the surface with your finger: the biscuit shouldn’t stick.

Method raspberry compote

in a saucepan, place the frozen raspberries and pour the raspberry purée on top.

Heat the preparation until the temperature reaches 40°C.

In the meantime, combine the pectin NH powder and castor sugar together.

Add the pectin and sugar mix to the hot raspberry preparation. Combine with a whisk away from the heat.

When the pectin and sugar are completely incorporated, return to the heat to maintain the preparation at 40°C. Combine frequently.

Pour the raspberry preparation into the round-shaped insert silicone mould, to a thickness of 3 or 4 mm.

Place the raspberry insert in the freezer. This can be prepared days or weeks in advance, then stored in the freezer.

Method chocolate mousse

Pour the milk in a saucepan and place over medium heat. In the meantime, tip the egg yolks in the stand mixer recipient and add the sugar. Blanch these two ingredients with the whisk.

Add the hot milk over the blanched preparation. Combine well.

Transfer the preparation into the saucepan used to boil the milk.

Cook the preparation ‘à la nappe’ (i.e. until the consistency is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon). Place the chocolate pistoles in a separate bowl. Pass the hot cream through a fine sieve, directly over the chocolate.

Gently combine the ingredients. The chocolate chips will melt very quickly, and will blend into a homogeneous preparation. Let the chocolate preparation cool down to 35°C (it should not exceed 40°C).

Add the whipped cream (it should not be too stiff) to the chocolate preparation.

Combine gently with a rubber spatula until homogeneous.

Scoop the chocolate mousse into a piping bag.

Assembling

1) Fill the silicone moulds with the chocolate mousse. Make sure you fill all the small cavities at the bottom of the mould so there are no air bubbles. Fill with chocolate mousse up to 1/3.

2) Remove the raspberry and chocolate insert from the freezer and release it gently carefully from the mould

3) Place the chocolate biscuit on top of the raspberry compote in the mould and put Praline Feuilletine

4) Pour the remaining chocolate mousse over the cake layer and smooth the top.

5) Refrigerate the entremets for at least 4 hours or until fully set.

6) Once set, carefully unmould the entremets and place it on a a baking sheet and spray with the desired colour.

Joe francis, Executive chef, Feu dessert bar and kitchen

