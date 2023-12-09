Chinese culinary delights at Radisson Hitech City in Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chinese cuisine has entrenched itself in our culinary experience and rules both our hearts and palates. Against the backdrop of numerous new dining establishments, Radisson Hitech City has reintroduced its Chinese menu with the renovated The Oriental Blossom. Here, we provide a glimpse into the refurbished venue and an overview of its offerings.

Ensuring that each dish on the menu tantalises the taste buds, we started our journey with an introduction to the soups—the Chicken Corn Soup and Manchow Soup. Both offerings had a delightful peppery essence, proving to be particularly satisfying in the current onset of the winter season. Following this, we were treated to mouthwatering appetisers such as Roasted chilli mushrooms, Chicken, and Hunan-style prawns, all presented in an authentic Chinese manner.

As we savoured these appetisers, Chef Nayan shared insights about these dishes. “We have meticulously crafted each dish to preserve its authentic Chinese flavour profile. Whether it be vegetables, chicken, or seafood, our emphasis is on delivering an exotic taste. The accompanying dips, such as the in-house-made Japanese mayonnaise crafted from hand-blended egg whites for a thick texture, along with roasted chilli dip and sweet and spicy soya dip, further enhance the overall dining experience. Each dish is curated with a keen focus on flavour, infusing an Asian essence into every bite.”

Moving onto the main course, we were presented with Stir Fried Asian Greens and Kung Pao Chicken, complemented by Waikiki Veg Fried Rice and Veg Hakka Noodles. The latter exhibited a delightful interplay of soft and crunchy textures due to the inclusion of fresh vegetables. Every bite offered a subtle and nuanced taste, truly inviting patrons to explore the depth of flavour in each dish. Noteworthy were the dim-sums, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, especially when paired with the accompanying dips. Whether indulging in Chilli Chicken or vegetarian alternatives, each dish stood out for its unique character.

Concluding our culinary expedition on a sweet note, we explored the Asian-inspired desserts that rounded off the meal with perfection. The Oriental Blossom at Radisson Hitech City emerges as a haven for connoisseurs of authentic Chinese cuisine, where every dish reflects a commitment to culinary excellence and an unwavering dedication to crafting an unparalleled dining experience.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Chinese cuisine has entrenched itself in our culinary experience and rules both our hearts and palates. Against the backdrop of numerous new dining establishments, Radisson Hitech City has reintroduced its Chinese menu with the renovated The Oriental Blossom. Here, we provide a glimpse into the refurbished venue and an overview of its offerings. Ensuring that each dish on the menu tantalises the taste buds, we started our journey with an introduction to the soups—the Chicken Corn Soup and Manchow Soup. Both offerings had a delightful peppery essence, proving to be particularly satisfying in the current onset of the winter season. Following this, we were treated to mouthwatering appetisers such as Roasted chilli mushrooms, Chicken, and Hunan-style prawns, all presented in an authentic Chinese manner. As we savoured these appetisers, Chef Nayan shared insights about these dishes. “We have meticulously crafted each dish to preserve its authentic Chinese flavour profile. Whether it be vegetables, chicken, or seafood, our emphasis is on delivering an exotic taste. The accompanying dips, such as the in-house-made Japanese mayonnaise crafted from hand-blended egg whites for a thick texture, along with roasted chilli dip and sweet and spicy soya dip, further enhance the overall dining experience. Each dish is curated with a keen focus on flavour, infusing an Asian essence into every bite.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moving onto the main course, we were presented with Stir Fried Asian Greens and Kung Pao Chicken, complemented by Waikiki Veg Fried Rice and Veg Hakka Noodles. The latter exhibited a delightful interplay of soft and crunchy textures due to the inclusion of fresh vegetables. Every bite offered a subtle and nuanced taste, truly inviting patrons to explore the depth of flavour in each dish. Noteworthy were the dim-sums, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, especially when paired with the accompanying dips. Whether indulging in Chilli Chicken or vegetarian alternatives, each dish stood out for its unique character. Concluding our culinary expedition on a sweet note, we explored the Asian-inspired desserts that rounded off the meal with perfection. The Oriental Blossom at Radisson Hitech City emerges as a haven for connoisseurs of authentic Chinese cuisine, where every dish reflects a commitment to culinary excellence and an unwavering dedication to crafting an unparalleled dining experience. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp