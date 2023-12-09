‘Swimming is like lying in mother’s lap’, says 88-year-old swimmer Om Seth

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Om Seth, an 88-year-old, medal-winning masters swimming championship, a canal in Amritsar provided the initial encounters with swimming. Despite his father’s reservations, the thrill of being carried by the water ignited a love for swimming that never left him. However, family concerns led him to temporarily abandon his aquatic pursuits.

It was during his engineering days in Jamshedpur that Om Seth found a mentor in a Parsi girl who encouraged and nurtured his confidence in the water. This newfound passion continued to grow during his time in Germany, where heated pools and a vibrant swimming culture allowed him to enjoy the sport at a new level.

Returning to India, Seth joined a club and started swimming as part of a regular fitness routine. Little did he know that his coach would spot his potential and guide him toward competitive swimming. This marked a turning point in his life, propelling him into the world of masters championships. The competition is for people beyond 35 years of age and races are held in closer age groups, i.e. 35-39, 40-44 and so on.

Participating in his first national masters competition in Rajkot in 2002, Seth clinched a silver medal, awakening his awareness of his capabilities. “In the next national-level masters championship held in Thiruvananthapuram, I bagged four gold and two bronze medals. I realised then that I had a good potential for swimming. The next one was in Bombay, a rather tougher competition but I still managed to break the Thiruvananthapuram record. However, I could hardly get two medals. Realising there is some lacuna in my selection of events, I started participating in longer races, where more stamina is required--100m, 200m and 400m races. And after that, I have never looked back,” he said.

Despite facing accomplished and professional swimmers, Seth considers himself an amateur. At 88, he remains a comfortable swimmer, defying expectations and proving that age is no barrier to pursuing one’s passion.

Struggling with asthma since the age of 60, he discovered a unique solace in the water. Swimming not only provided an escape from the complications associated with asthma but also contributed to his overall health.

“I am self-trained, I have not taken training from anybody. The only thing is that I am consistent with my routine and practice every day. A bit of gymming, but not much. I also do Tai Chi and morning laughter therapy. Even at the age of 88 now, my speech is the same as it was 20 years ago. I’m not a very good swimmer. If you compare me with the young swimmers or the Olympic swimmers, I stand poor against them, because of my age. But I am a comfortable swimmer,” Seth said.

His achievements extend beyond national borders. His participation in the FINA World Masters championship in New Zealand in 2017 showcased his spirit. Despite not clinching a medal, he returned in 2019 to secure four gold medals. Among the numerous competitions and victories, Seth cherishes the recent moment when, he secured all four gold medals in the 19th National Masters Championship in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The applause, cheers, and the president’s acknowledgement added an extra layer of pride and joy to his illustrious journey.

“I won four gold medals plus one, given to me by the president considering my spirit, stamina and dedication to swimming. He even touched my feet in a gesture of respect and also due to my age. It was a proud moment as the pool was reverberating with the sound of claps and cheers. My family and other people’s families, including their children and grandchildren, were cheering them up and it was a surreal experience!” Seth said.

As a humble guide to those considering professional swimming, Seth emphasises the everlasting nature of swimming. He encourages everyone, young and old, to take up the sport, citing its wonderful benefits and the joy of training in the water. “When I think of swimming, the image of a child in his mother’s lap comes to my mind, who is moving his hands and legs. That is the level of comfort and joy that it brings,” Seth said. With a nod to the increasing awareness of swimming in India, he shares his belief that swimming is a universally beneficial exercise, regardless of age. As Seth continues to break barriers and inspire others, his next aim is to tame the world masters championship to be held in 2024.

Octogenarian Om Seth won four gold medals and another one for his spirit and undying love for swimming, at the recently concluded 19th National Masters Swimming Championship in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

