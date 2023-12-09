Two Dharani officials booked for changing revenue records in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cases were registered against two Dharani portal operators in Rangareddy district after they were found updating the revenue records on the portal without the knowledge of higher officials. A total of 98 applications of various modules are updated in the Dharani portal without the approval and knowledge of the collector.

Police had received a postal complaint from K Pramila Rani, an administrative officer from Rangareddy district on December 5, stating that she had noticed some applications being approved in the portal from October 14 to November 11 without the approval of the collector. The complainant said that it was suspected that some mischief had been played by Naresh, the district Dharani coordinator and Mahesh, a Dharani operator.

The Adibatla police registered cases under Section 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and 66 of IT Act. The total extent of land involved in the 98 applications was not available immediately.

