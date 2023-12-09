Home Cities Hyderabad

Two Dharani officials booked for changing revenue records in Hyderabad

The complainant said that it was suspected that some mischief had been played by Naresh, district Dharani coordinator and Mahesh, a Dharani operator.

Published: 09th December 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cases were registered against two Dharani portal operators in Rangareddy district after they were found updating the revenue records on the portal without the knowledge of higher officials. A total of 98 applications of various modules are updated in the Dharani portal without the approval and knowledge of the collector.

Police had received a postal complaint from K Pramila Rani, an administrative officer from Rangareddy district on December 5, stating that she had noticed some applications being approved in the portal from October 14 to November 11 without the approval of the collector. The complainant said that it was suspected that some mischief had been played by Naresh, the district Dharani coordinator and Mahesh, a Dharani operator.

The Adibatla police registered cases under Section 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and 66 of IT Act. The total extent of land involved in the 98 applications was not available immediately.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharani officials changing revenue records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp