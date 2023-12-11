New MLAs required to quit as GHMC corporators within 15 days

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With two All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recently elected as MLAs from Bahadurpura and Nampally Assembly constituencies, respectively, they are required to resign from their corporator positions within 15 days.

Mohd Mubeen, a four-time corporator from Shastripuram division, secured victory in the Bahadurpura segment, while Mohd Majid Hussain, a two-time corporator from Mehdipatnam division, was elected from Nampally constituency. The formalities to vacate the Shastripuram and Nampally division seats are prepared, and pending clearance from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. The papers will be submitted to GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose to relinquish the corporator seats, as stated by one of the newly elected AIMIM MLA. Former Hyderabad Mayor Mir Zulfeqar Ali also emerged victorious in the Charminar constituency.

GHMC officials informed TNIE that the two corporators-turned -MLAs must make a choice within 15 days regarding the post they wish to retain.Officials clarified that if the corporators fail to submit the letters within the stipulated 15 days, they will automatically lose their corporator status, and they will remain in the newly elected MLA roles.It is worth mentioning that several GHMC corporators contested in the Assembly polls on November 30. Of those, only two AIMIM corporators emerged victorious.

AIMIM had the highest number of corporators contesting the assembly elections. Notable GHMC corporators who participated in the polls include Mehdipatnam division corporator Mohd Majid Hussain from Nampally constituency, Shaikpet division corporator Mohd Rashed Farazuddin from Jubilee Hills constituency, Shastripuram corporator Mohd Mubeen from Bahadurpura constituency, and Karwan corporator Mandagiri Swamy Yadav from Rajendra Nagar segment.Additionally, Khairatabad corporator P Vijaya Reddy switched allegiance from BRS to Congress in December last year and contested on a Congress ticket from Khairatabad.

