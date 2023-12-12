Home Cities Hyderabad

Cake boxes, plastic waste dot Rangadhamuni lakefront park

The renovated park was inaugurated by former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao in October.

Published: 12th December 2023 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Plastic garbage and pooja items dumped on the boundaries of the Rangadhamuni lake in Kukatpally, Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rangadhamuni lakefront park in Kukatpally has become a hotspot for youngsters. While it provides a scenic backdrop for photographs and videos, others choose the lakefront property for their birthday celebrations. 

However, plastic waste, cake boxes and remnants of pooja materials outline the boundaries of the 46.24-acre lake now. When TNIE visited the park on Monday, youngsters were seen throwing plastic bottles into the lake or leaving them behind in the park. 

The beautification of the lake and its 568-metre-long main bund was taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at an estimated cost of `9.80 crore. The HMDA laid pathways with paver blocks, grass, cobblestone and granite flooring on the main bund. Seating arrangements were also made for the comfort of visitors.

The renovated park was inaugurated by former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao in October. However, plastic bottles, confetti and cigarettes now lay strewn across the ground inside the park. 

Despite having an immersion pond in the premises, pooja materials make up most of the waste in the lake water. The immersion pond was locked on Monday and plastic waste was also visible in the pond. 
V Mamatha, Zonal Commissioner of Kukatpally, told TNIE that a team would be sent to inspect the park on Tuesday.

