Connecting generations through music

HYDERABAD: CE speaks with Zubin Gibson, conductor of The Tabernacles, an orchestra delivering Western music to Hyderabad for the past 56 years. He shared insights into the history of this musical ensemble and its evolution over the years

Music makes one’s life filled with joy and happiness, and keeping this spirit alive has been the goal of The Tabernacles group, dedicated to entertaining audiences in the city. As we reflect on a recent orchestral performance at St Francis Degree College, we also have the opportunity to connect with the group’s conductor, Zubin Gibson.

“The Tabernacles is an interdenominational singing group that has served God through music for the past 56 years. Originating on December 2, 1967, with a small group of nine boys and seven girls, The Tabernacles, under the founding conductor late Kenneth V Gibson, stands as the only group in the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and one of the few in India, to have completed 56 years of delivering choral music and Christian Western classical numbers continuously. Following Kenneth V Gibson’s passing, the group, now led by me—conductor Zubin Gibson continues its traditional concerts every year,” he said.

Talking about the changes in the group over the years, Zubin said that the repertoire and quality of singing have evolved over the years, with the group maintaining a commitment to Western classical music in a city where this genre is on the decline. To keep the music alive, the group performs a variety, including heavy Western classical pieces from Handel, Mozart, Vivaldi, and other top composers, as well as light classical. The Tabernacles chamber orchestra, featuring members aged 8 to 55, adds a dynamic element with young violinists, cellists, and double bass players. This year, the group collaborated with the Genesis Chamber Orchestra from Chennai.

Discussing the challenge of maintaining discipline within the team, Zubin explained that bringing together choristers and musicians regularly for practices is the most challenging aspect. “We meet every Sunday at 4 pm and dedicate about three solid hours to practice each day,” he told CE.

Regarding live shows, Zubin mentioned, “The Tabernacles host their annual Christmas concert on the first Saturday in December, followed by the passion concert in March. Recently, the group introduced the Hymn Concert in August and hopes to continue the tradition.”

Detailing the practice schedule and how the group achieves perfection, Zubin said, “We meet once a week, typically on Sundays, as most members are working professionals with different shifts. Our practice sessions run for three hours from 4 pm to 7 pm every week, and as the concert date approaches, we extend our rehearsals to both Saturdays and Sundays.”

Reflecting on the shows they have performed live, Zubin proudly said, “We are renowned for our annual concert every year on the first Saturday in December. Christmas in the twin cities begins with The Tabernacles.”

Zubin offered some words of inspiration to the younger generation interested in pursuing music. “Western classical music is fading away, and while we see a growing interest in other genres, we urge young enthusiasts to explore songs and instruments in this field. In Hyderabad, many may not even distinguish between a violin and a viola or understand the significance of a cello or double bass. We aim to raise awareness and foster a love for this kind of music among the youth,” he said.

The age group ranges from 8 years to 80 years, adding to the diversity and heritage of the group. One of the founder members of the orchestra has been singing for the last 56 years.

