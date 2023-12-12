Home Cities Hyderabad

Disappointed by SC verdict on Art 370: Owaisi

Stating that it has already been five years of Delhi rule in J & K, he said Assembly polls should be held in the state along with those of Lok Sabha.

Published: 12th December 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gestures as he addresses the media in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict and termed the abrogation of Article 370 a “violation” of constitutional morality. In a post on X, he said that the “downgrading” of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory is a “grand” betrayal of the promise made to the people of Kashmir. 

He reiterated that now that the abrogation of Article 370 has been legitimised, there is nothing to stop the Central government from making Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad or Mumbai a Union Territory. Citing the case of Ladakh, he said that it is now governed by a Lieutenant Governor, with no democratic representation at all.

Stating that there is no doubt that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India, he said that this does not mean that it did not have a “distinct” constitutional relationship with the Union. This constitutional relationship was cemented after the dissolution of the constituent assembly of Kashmir, he added. The Hyderabad MP said that the Dogras of Jammu and Buddhists of Ladakh will have to face demographic change due to this decision.

Stating that it has already been five years of Delhi rule in J & K, he said Assembly polls should be held in the state along with those of Lok Sabha.

