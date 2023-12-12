From crossing lakshman rekha to finish line

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Zooming into the history of women’s sports in India, specifically in running, Hyderabad Runners recently organised a book discussion session with author Sohini Chattopadhyay on her latest book ‘The Day I Became a Runner.’ The session was moderated by Rajesh Vetcha, founder of Hyderabad Runners at T-Hive, E Galleria Mall.

Sohini Chattopadhyay commenced the session by highlighting Hyderabad’s support for women in sports, citing figures like Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, and PV Sindhu. ‘The Day I Became a Runner’ features nine women athletes in India, divided into three sections. The first section covers an era from the 1940s to the 1980s, featuring three iconic women: Mary D’Souza, Kamaljit Sandhu, and PT Usha.

Presenting ‘A women’s history of India through a lens of sports,’ Sohini said, “Sports gives women legitimacy to cross this ‘lakshman rekha’ that defines them as a citizen in society. There is the private sphere of the home and the public sphere. Within homes, nobody questions their status; they are revered as wives and mothers. When they step out, their status as equal citizens is questioned.

I argue that sports give women the legitimacy to cross lakshman rekha (boundary) that separates the private and public spheres.”The next section focuses on women who are deemed as ‘not women enough,’ including Santhi Soundarajan, Pinki Pramanik, and Dutee Chand. Highlighting the issue of enforcing women to undergo sex verification tests, Sohini explained, “Santhi Soundarajan is the first woman to be tested for her biological sex after the era of compulsory sex verification was banned in 1999. There is this disturbing history of sex verification of athletes. Only women are verified of their sex, and male athletes are not. The obvious anxiety is that men are pretending to be women and winning medals.”

The final section covers marathons, featuring Lalita Babar, Ila Mitra, and the Sunrise Project in Maharashtra, where marathons with cash prizes are organised. Sohini, a hobby runner herself, shared her experience in running: “I realised that running makes you much more aware of your body. Running, by nature, is addictive. For me, it is the ‘me time,’ the time that I have for myself to think things through. By profession, I’m a writer, so I find it very useful to structure arguments and move paragraphs up and down in my mind, and to plan difficult conversations that I need to have. I’m not one of those runners who are always tracking progress; I’m a creature of routine.”

Responding to Rajesh about choosing running despite her background in cinema and investigative journalism, Sohini explained, “My experience as a runner is not a linear journey. I started running in 2008, and in 2012, a 23-year-old paramedical student went to watch a movie and while returning on a bus, she was gang-raped and killed. I remember this girl called Jyothi Singh (I don’t like the media-given name for her).”

Sohini mentioned the “palpable anger” media houses were conversing with at the time and the outrage was then seen on the streets of Delhi in the form of large protests.

“I call it the winter of Jyoti Singh because it just didn’t end with that incident; huge protests followed. I remember the overwhelming feeling of occupying the streets, whether as part of the protest or as running, to just physically occupy public space and say, ‘This is me, I am here, get used to me’. That was my response; it was more than just anger. My body had become a diary of this public gaze, I call it GPG, ‘Gross Public Gaze,’” she said.

She highlighted the idea of ‘lakshman rekha,’ which comes from Ramayana, where Sita was asked to remain confined to the home for her safety. “Whenever there is some incident, three main questions that are asked are: what was she doing there? Where was she going? What was she wearing? That means that she has no business being there. I guess, my experiences as a runner made me who I was. Running was my response to the winter of Jyoti Singh,” she concluded.

