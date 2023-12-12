Telangana HC allows religious activity by Shia women at Ibadathkhana

TG Naidu By

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted permission to women members of the Akhbari sect of Shia Muslims to conduct Majlis, jashans and other religious activity in the Ibadathkhana located at Darulshifa, Hyderabad.

The court also issued notices to the state government, represented by the principal secretary, Minorities Welfare department, Waqf Board, and Muttawali Committee of Ibadathkhana Hussaini, in response to a query raised by Anjuman-e-Alavi, Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akhbari Society, represented by its secretary, Asma Fatima.

The petitioner alleged that the self-styled Muttawali Committee of Ibadathkhana Hussaini was unlawfully denying Shia Muslim women of Akhbari sect the right to conduct jashans, Majlis and other religious activity in accordance with the Waqfnama. Despite prior representations, the discrimination persisted, with the committee allowing Shia Muslim women of Usooli sect to engage in activities not specified in the Waqfnama, the petitioner said.

Fatima said she brought the matter to the notice of the Waqf Board, the custodian of the property, but no action was taken. The court, referencing an earlier writ petition, emphasised strict compliance with the Waqf Deed.

In response to the petitioner’s contentions, Justice Bheemapaka, in an interim direction, granted permission for Shia Muslim women to conduct religious activities at the Ibadathkhana.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday expressed serious concern over the conduct of Circle Inspector (CI) Ramesh Banbu, stationed in Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, over the delay in the registration of a first information report (FIR). The court deemed it a clear case of deliberate negligence and a careless approach on the part of the Station House Officer (SHO). Justice Reddy underscored the court’s intolerance for willful negligence, deliberate disobedience of court orders and carelessness. Petitioner’s counsel Balaji Yelamanjula contended that the magistrate in Jadcherla issued an order on June 19 instructing the SHO to register an FIR against Kowkuntla Shyam Kumar and Venkatesh Goud. However, the CI only registered the FIR on September 3, leading to a delay of 65 days. The judge imposed a penalty of `10,000 on the CI and directed him to SHO to deposit the amount within two weeks.

A division bench of the Telangana High Court led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti has recalled the Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) that were earlier issued against MPDO Vani and Majidpur gram panchayat secretary Srinivas Reddy. The bench was presiding over a PIL filed by S Ashok Reddy seeking a direction to the Medchal-Malkajgiri collector to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged illegal encroachments and constructions in the specified areas. Earlier the court had directed Vani and Srinivas Reddy to submit a status report concerning illegal encroachments, but both the officials failed to file the status report and did not appear before the court to provide explanations for their non-compliance, prompting the issuance of NBWs. However, as the duo appeared before the CJ, he recalled the NBWs while criticising the careless approach of the officials.

