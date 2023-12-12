This Christmas, go beyond red

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Christmas just around the corner, we have officially entered the festive season all over again, looking forward to fun and joy. When we think of Christmas, we tend to focus on decorations. It’s evident that many have already figured out interesting decor ideas. However, let’s not forget about festive attire for Christmas. While red is a timeless choice, there is no harm in experimenting with something new. This Christmas season, we reached out to fashion experts to explore colour choices beyond red.

Though we have a diverse colour palette that adds intrigue to our surroundings, we often navigate towards red during the Christmas season. It’s apparent that red remains the favourite for many during Christmas festivities. Its timeless elegance makes it a compelling choice which is deeply rooted in tradition. With this colour-blind preference, we seem to overlook the variety of hues. When we tried to take a peek into the other options through experts we found naturally refreshing colours that adds to the festivities.

When asked about alternative colours for this Christmas, Anusha Reddy, Fashion Designer, said, ‘Other than red, we can opt for white. It is a go-to option for any age group, right from kids to old-age people. Also, there are plenty of designs available in white. Next could be green; it does not necessarily suit everyone. But for adults, flowy fabrics and long cocktail gowns can be options in green.’

Sanjay David recommended bottle green or other shades of green. He emphasised the importance of green in enhancing the mood of the festival by saying, “Green signifies nature, harmony, growth and fertility. Last year, we saw how natural greens had taken over the streets. Trying multiple shades of green in various designs could enhance the look for Christmas.”

Commenting on the same, Akansha, Fashion Stylist and a producer, said, ‘As much as I love the colour red, as it screams Christmas, I feel white and silver could be alternative Christmas colours for their symbolic and aesthetic significance. These colours are a way to depart from the traditional red and green while still capturing the festive spirit with a modern touch.’

Shedding light on the significance of colour psychology and specific emotions or moods that these colour choices evoke, Akansha added, “White represents purity, innocence, and the winter season’s snow, while silver signifies brightness, illumination, and a touch of luxury highlighting the celebrations of the day. Colours play an important role depending on the mood of the day and the vibe it creates. I’d like to highlight that colours bring out a certain side of you that sets the day.” Adding fresh colours and designs to your wardrobe, try these recommendations this festive season!

