This petromax love burns bright 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad’s theatrical productions, technical prowess takes centre stage. However, besides perfection, a true connection with the audience is required which emerges when a performance maintains a continuous thread of engagement. This connection was skillfully woven into Curtain Call Theatre’s (CCT) “Petromax Panchayat.”

The narrative centres on Govind, a mechanic hailing from Hyderabad, who falls in love with Kaanchi, a young girl from Kedarwadi village in the Sholapur district. The blossoming romance causes turmoil in the village, prompting the girl’s mother to convene a panchayat to exile Govind. However, the connection between Govind and Kaanchi also leads to the issues of development in the village being discussed, particularly the absence of a ‘petromax light.’

From this point, multiple plotlines unfold and give rise to various sub-stories that shed light on the roles of a sarpanch, a pandit, the societal structure in a village, and numerous other issues. The play has been adapted from Phanishwar Nath Mandal Renu’s classic short story Panchlait – a poignant portrayal of village life in Bihar, written between the 1930s and 1950s.

The founder of CCT and the play’s director and stage designer, Surabhi Santhosh initially brought the production to Telugu audiences in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After successfully running 25 shows in Telugu, he decided to transcend regional boundaries by translating the play into Hindi. The recent Hindi debut at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events garnered a positive response from the audience.

Humour played a vital role in the play, offering a light-hearted take on crucial social, political, and developmental issues within a village setting. The expressions and body language of the actors seamlessly presented diverse perspectives, allowing the audience to envision the same story through different lenses—an achievement credited to the cast’s effortless infusion of a natural and personal touch into each character. This approach sustained the multiple mini-stories, showcasing the diversity of an Indian village on stage. Adding to it were the cohesive elements of live music, featuring the dafli and dholak, along with songs, dance, costumes, and stage design, which collectively contributed to the play’s success. These elements put together created a lot of energy on stage, which was inevitably transferred to the audience, making the experience similar to that of a Nukkad Natak, or street theatre.

The sutradhars’ engagement with the audience exhibited a kind of richness, strategically identifying crucial points in the story where pauses were required to enhance the audience’s understanding and recollection. This can be attributed to, perhaps, having experienced members as part of the crew.

Surabhi Santhosh, a sixth-generation member of the Surabhi family—a theatre group established in 1885 by Vanarasa Govinda Rao in Surabhi, a village in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh— allowed his own 18 years of experience in theatre, light and sound design to this production. Vrushali Singh, portraying ‘Manju Bai,’ (Kaanchi’s mother) also contributed immensely to bringing the play to fruition. She also designed the costumes for the play. The dramatisation was skillfully handled by Venkat Gowda. The lyrics for the Hindi songs were written by Adnan Bismillah. The dafli and dholak were handled by Tudum Mahesh and Surabhi Vanarasa Nageshwara Swaroop respectively and choreography was done by Dr K Madhav.

The other members of the cast included Gowreesha as Lakshmi (Sutradhar), Pooja Singhvi as Kaanchi, Avinash Ranade as Sarpanch, Nikhil Madhekar as Bittu (Naukar), Rahul Sangamker as Panchayat Member 1, Roushibh Singh as Panchayat Member 2, Vishnu Vimal as Sutradhar and Panchayat Member 3, Mangol Saurabh as Panchayat Member 4, Harshal Dhoke as Pandit, Sai Kadhira as Villager, Thudum Mahesh as Villager and Surabhi Santhosh as Govind.

The performance resonated well with the audience, offering a unique blend of technical finesse and a compelling narrative that kept viewers engaged throughout. The play was supported by the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad’s theatrical productions, technical prowess takes centre stage. However, besides perfection, a true connection with the audience is required which emerges when a performance maintains a continuous thread of engagement. This connection was skillfully woven into Curtain Call Theatre’s (CCT) “Petromax Panchayat.” The narrative centres on Govind, a mechanic hailing from Hyderabad, who falls in love with Kaanchi, a young girl from Kedarwadi village in the Sholapur district. The blossoming romance causes turmoil in the village, prompting the girl’s mother to convene a panchayat to exile Govind. However, the connection between Govind and Kaanchi also leads to the issues of development in the village being discussed, particularly the absence of a ‘petromax light.’ From this point, multiple plotlines unfold and give rise to various sub-stories that shed light on the roles of a sarpanch, a pandit, the societal structure in a village, and numerous other issues. The play has been adapted from Phanishwar Nath Mandal Renu’s classic short story Panchlait – a poignant portrayal of village life in Bihar, written between the 1930s and 1950s. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The founder of CCT and the play’s director and stage designer, Surabhi Santhosh initially brought the production to Telugu audiences in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After successfully running 25 shows in Telugu, he decided to transcend regional boundaries by translating the play into Hindi. The recent Hindi debut at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events garnered a positive response from the audience. Humour played a vital role in the play, offering a light-hearted take on crucial social, political, and developmental issues within a village setting. The expressions and body language of the actors seamlessly presented diverse perspectives, allowing the audience to envision the same story through different lenses—an achievement credited to the cast’s effortless infusion of a natural and personal touch into each character. This approach sustained the multiple mini-stories, showcasing the diversity of an Indian village on stage. Adding to it were the cohesive elements of live music, featuring the dafli and dholak, along with songs, dance, costumes, and stage design, which collectively contributed to the play’s success. These elements put together created a lot of energy on stage, which was inevitably transferred to the audience, making the experience similar to that of a Nukkad Natak, or street theatre. The sutradhars’ engagement with the audience exhibited a kind of richness, strategically identifying crucial points in the story where pauses were required to enhance the audience’s understanding and recollection. This can be attributed to, perhaps, having experienced members as part of the crew. Surabhi Santhosh, a sixth-generation member of the Surabhi family—a theatre group established in 1885 by Vanarasa Govinda Rao in Surabhi, a village in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh— allowed his own 18 years of experience in theatre, light and sound design to this production. Vrushali Singh, portraying ‘Manju Bai,’ (Kaanchi’s mother) also contributed immensely to bringing the play to fruition. She also designed the costumes for the play. The dramatisation was skillfully handled by Venkat Gowda. The lyrics for the Hindi songs were written by Adnan Bismillah. The dafli and dholak were handled by Tudum Mahesh and Surabhi Vanarasa Nageshwara Swaroop respectively and choreography was done by Dr K Madhav. The other members of the cast included Gowreesha as Lakshmi (Sutradhar), Pooja Singhvi as Kaanchi, Avinash Ranade as Sarpanch, Nikhil Madhekar as Bittu (Naukar), Rahul Sangamker as Panchayat Member 1, Roushibh Singh as Panchayat Member 2, Vishnu Vimal as Sutradhar and Panchayat Member 3, Mangol Saurabh as Panchayat Member 4, Harshal Dhoke as Pandit, Sai Kadhira as Villager, Thudum Mahesh as Villager and Surabhi Santhosh as Govind. The performance resonated well with the audience, offering a unique blend of technical finesse and a compelling narrative that kept viewers engaged throughout. The play was supported by the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp