Vengal Rao park to get yoga centre, facilities for walkers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose said the Jalagam Vengal Rao (JVR) Park will be redeveloped on a war-footing. While directing officials to ensure that the works are completed at the earliest, he said they will also establish a yoga centre in the park, which is spread over an area of approximately 10 acres.

Rose, along with other officials, inspected the works underway at JVR Park in Banjara Hills on Wednesday. He also walked to the water pond and directed the authorities to clear the pond of debris and take measures to beautify it. Basic facilities should be provided in the park for the visitors to relax, the GHMC commissioner told officials. The damaged pathways in the park will also be restored. Biodiversity wing officials have been told to provide the required basic amenities for the morning walkers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose said the Jalagam Vengal Rao (JVR) Park will be redeveloped on a war-footing. While directing officials to ensure that the works are completed at the earliest, he said they will also establish a yoga centre in the park, which is spread over an area of approximately 10 acres. Rose, along with other officials, inspected the works underway at JVR Park in Banjara Hills on Wednesday. He also walked to the water pond and directed the authorities to clear the pond of debris and take measures to beautify it. Basic facilities should be provided in the park for the visitors to relax, the GHMC commissioner told officials. The damaged pathways in the park will also be restored. Biodiversity wing officials have been told to provide the required basic amenities for the morning walkers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });