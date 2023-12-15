15 hurt in LPG blast at Karachi Bakery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 employees of the Karachi Bakery sustained burns in an LPG cylinder explosion on Thursday. The victims, mostly in their twenties and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were working in the bakery’s manufacturing unit at Gaganpahad when the explosion occurred.

RGI Airport police said that six of those injured are “serious”, four out of danger while the other five sustained burns 40% to 50% burns. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The police suspect a gas leak could have caused the explosion and the resultant fire. As the explosion occurred in the canteen, the factory workers used extinguishers to douse the flames before the arrival of fire tenders from Rajendranagar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, through his official Twitter handle, directed authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the 15 injured. The RGI Airport police booked a case.

