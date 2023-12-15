Home Cities Hyderabad

15 hurt in LPG blast at Karachi Bakery

The victims, mostly in their twenties and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were working in the bakery’s manufacturing unit at Gaganpahad when the explosion occurred.

Published: 15th December 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police along with rescue team at the Karachi Bakery unit at Gaganpahad, the blast site, after a LPG cylinder exploded there on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 employees of the Karachi Bakery sustained burns in an LPG cylinder explosion on Thursday. The victims, mostly in their twenties and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were working in the bakery’s manufacturing unit at Gaganpahad when the explosion occurred.

RGI Airport police said that six of those injured are “serious”, four out of danger while the other five sustained burns 40% to 50% burns. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The police suspect a gas leak could have caused the explosion and the resultant fire. As the explosion occurred in the canteen, the factory workers used extinguishers to douse the flames before the arrival of fire tenders from Rajendranagar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, through his official Twitter handle, directed authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the 15 injured. The RGI Airport police booked a case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp