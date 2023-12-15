3 from UP try to smuggle 360 kg of ganja, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abdullahpurmet police along with LB Nagar police arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle 360 kg of ganja from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Police teams intercepted their car close to Sampoorna Hotel near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and apprehended the trio after discovering large amounts of the banned narcotic.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) G Sudheer Babu said the accused — Vikas Tyagi, 29, Abrar, 30, and Amiruddin, 32, all from UP — were identified as interstate transporters-cum-consumers who take cash and ganja as payment.

During the probe, it was found that the three arrested persons work under the directions of a mastermind, who is yet to be identified, the CP said, adding that he provided the trio with a four-wheeler to collect the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and hand it over to another receiver at Meerut. They were all sent to judicial remand after being produced before a judge post-arrest.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Abdullahpurmet police along with LB Nagar police arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle 360 kg of ganja from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Police teams intercepted their car close to Sampoorna Hotel near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and apprehended the trio after discovering large amounts of the banned narcotic. Addressing the media on Thursday, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) G Sudheer Babu said the accused — Vikas Tyagi, 29, Abrar, 30, and Amiruddin, 32, all from UP — were identified as interstate transporters-cum-consumers who take cash and ganja as payment. During the probe, it was found that the three arrested persons work under the directions of a mastermind, who is yet to be identified, the CP said, adding that he provided the trio with a four-wheeler to collect the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and hand it over to another receiver at Meerut. They were all sent to judicial remand after being produced before a judge post-arrest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp