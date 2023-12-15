How Hyderabad ate in 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 2023 annual report released by Swiggy, a food-delivery platform, on Thursday reaffirmed Hyderabad’s age-old love for biryani, with every sixth biryani order in India coming from the city. A user from the city ordered 1,633 biryanis this year, which is more than four biryanis a day.

To put the figures into context, biryani retained its title as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the eighth consecutive year, with 2.5 biryanis being ordered per second in the country in 2023.According to the report, the maximum number of orders were placed by users in Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad, with over 10,000 orders each. In another staggering figure, a customer from Hyderabad spent Rs 6 lakh on idlis.

Thanks to the exclusive discounts and offers provided by the Swiggy Dineout feature, a smart user from Hyderabad saved Rs 5.58 lakh on restaurant visits.The statistics in the annual report reflect that millions of food, grocery, and other on-demand transactions were made across India between January 1 and November 23 of this year.

No limits

One Hyderabadi ordered 1,633 biryanis, or four biryanis a day

A Hyderabadi loved idlis enough to spend Rs 6 lakh on them

One smart Hyderabadi saved Rs 5.58 lakh by utilising the offers

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The 2023 annual report released by Swiggy, a food-delivery platform, on Thursday reaffirmed Hyderabad’s age-old love for biryani, with every sixth biryani order in India coming from the city. A user from the city ordered 1,633 biryanis this year, which is more than four biryanis a day. To put the figures into context, biryani retained its title as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the eighth consecutive year, with 2.5 biryanis being ordered per second in the country in 2023.According to the report, the maximum number of orders were placed by users in Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad, with over 10,000 orders each. In another staggering figure, a customer from Hyderabad spent Rs 6 lakh on idlis. Thanks to the exclusive discounts and offers provided by the Swiggy Dineout feature, a smart user from Hyderabad saved Rs 5.58 lakh on restaurant visits.The statistics in the annual report reflect that millions of food, grocery, and other on-demand transactions were made across India between January 1 and November 23 of this year. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); No limits One Hyderabadi ordered 1,633 biryanis, or four biryanis a day A Hyderabadi loved idlis enough to spend Rs 6 lakh on them One smart Hyderabadi saved Rs 5.58 lakh by utilising the offers Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp