Home Cities Hyderabad

Man held for using morphed Insta pics to blackmail women

According to the complaint, the man had her morphed images, and was blackmailing and mentally harassing her to pay money.

Published: 15th December 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyber crime police on Thursday apprehended a man for allegedly threatening women with morphed copies of their social media photographs after he had downloaded them from their public Instagram handles. According to the police, the accused, identified as Manish Verma, used a web application to manipulate the images of women and use them to blackmail them. He would threaten them with uploading their morphed photographs to pornographic websites if they refused to pay him,.The case came to light after the police received a complaint from a victim on November 23. According to the complaint, the man had her morphed images, and was blackmailing and mentally harassing her to pay money.

Contacted kith, kin

Apart from threatening her that he would upload her manipulated images, the accused was also sending messages to her friends and family members, the complainant said. After receiving the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act (punishment or publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) and Sections 345 (D) (stalking), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (intent to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The police investigation is currently underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp