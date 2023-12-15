Man held for using morphed Insta pics to blackmail women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyber crime police on Thursday apprehended a man for allegedly threatening women with morphed copies of their social media photographs after he had downloaded them from their public Instagram handles. According to the police, the accused, identified as Manish Verma, used a web application to manipulate the images of women and use them to blackmail them. He would threaten them with uploading their morphed photographs to pornographic websites if they refused to pay him,.The case came to light after the police received a complaint from a victim on November 23. According to the complaint, the man had her morphed images, and was blackmailing and mentally harassing her to pay money.

Contacted kith, kin

Apart from threatening her that he would upload her manipulated images, the accused was also sending messages to her friends and family members, the complainant said. After receiving the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act (punishment or publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) and Sections 345 (D) (stalking), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (intent to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The police investigation is currently underway.

