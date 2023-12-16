A southern sojourn

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five south Indian states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala —boast of some of the most flavourful dishes. Once tasted, one cannot stop themselves from having them again. With intense flavours and wholesome meals, south Indian cuisine has a unique traditional and cultural trademark across the country. Providing such diverse delicacies in one spot, Simply South has come up with its new outlet at Gate 11, ARGUS Block, Salarpuria Sattva, Hyderabad. CE gets a glimpse of this beautiful South Indian restaurant that is decked amidst the corporate world.

The menu here is designed as a coffee table book so that while the guests order the food they also get to see the beauty of south Indian regions.

We commenced with Murungakkai Rasam, made from drumsticks and spices and Nandu Rasam – a timeless Chettinad crab soup made with freshly ground ingredients. This fiery and flavourful soup can take you back to Karaikudi. Then we had a simple snack, Masala Vada from the Snacks menu, served with coconut chutney.

Following this, we had Pallipalyam Kozhi– a popular chicken preparation from the Kongunad region in Tamil Nadu, made with chunks of chicken marinated and sauteed in fresh masala; red chilli shallots and coconut slivers. Also, Kari Thokku is a rustic mutton preparation from Madras, mutton chunks cooked with onion and tomatoes, finished with an array of spices.

The mutton did make our mouths water and made us experience the true essence of the spices of the South. Moving on to the main course, we were served the traditional Hyderabadi Khatti dal, which was tangy and spicy, and reminded us of home-cooked food, paired well with steamed rice, besides the regular non-vegetarian and vegetarian thalis. Potlakaya Perugu Koora, snake gourd cubes in a subtle yoghurt gravy from Andhra Pradesh, is a perfect dish for summer which also tastes good with plain rice. Dondakaya Kothimiri Karam is a must-try for all those who prefer vegetarian food.

For the non-vegetarians, Yera Kozhambhu, prawns cooked in tomato and onion gravy, enhanced with peppery masala and finished with coconut milk is a must-try with steamed rice and parotta. Mullakada Mamsam, mutton preparation from Andhra villages with drumsticks, is an option on the menu. Then come some of the best dishes on the menu–Ullavacharu Kodi, chicken drumsticks marinated and served in a thick ulavacharu gravy which goes well with poori, parotta and rice. Vegetable Brinji (bay leaves in Tamil), is a flavourful mixed vegetable rice which uses bay leaves as its main flavour enhancer, served with curd pachadi.

For desserts, we had Badam Halwa, which truly made our day with its smooth texture and melt-in-mouth quality. Overall, with a few additions to the menu, this new place is a must-visit and can be added to your dine-out list.



