A sweet little celebration

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! This was the atmosphere at Brewsters Bar & Kitchen Garden at the Financial District. With a beautiful view of open terrace and a setup of melodious love music, Christmas carols and songs of this season, the place was no less than a wonderland. The venue hosted Winter Wonderland, witnessing a number of guests and bloggers who enjoyed spending time with their loved ones and grabbing drinks with them.

With Christmas round the corner, Brewsters also came up with a beautiful concept of bringing together all those who love spending time with their friends and families. Decking up the place with beautiful Christmas decorations like the Christmas tree, lights, bells and a sparkle of red and white at each table this terrace party did bring in the vibes of the season.

With some good food starting with the starters like chicken Kababs, Paneer tikka and Sweet Corn Manchuria which were tasty and filling following with a dinner buffet that was quite elaborate did bring in the happiness of having a meal together with our loved ones.

The live music did made the feeling of Christmas alive. Overall the celebration was great with some breezy winter chills and food.

