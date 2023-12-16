Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s food range is constantly expanding and diversifying. Hyderabadis, love experimenting with different cuisines from around the world. Adding to this ever-expanding food range, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre has brought in flavours of Persia through its pop-up food fest. Providing a unique and authentic experience, Chef Azi Karami hosted HYBA (Hyderabad Brings Arabia). We took a sneak peek at the food fest to find out what they had to offer.

To begin with, we were served a salad which had three best options to choose from, namely, the Lebanese Tabbouleh– a Persian style Tabbouleh with Chef Azi’s signature confit watermelon, Lebanese Fattoush– a traditional Middle Eastern green salad with crispy bread and Chef Azi signature Mezze Plate which included Hummus al Beirut with crisp Zaatar Pita, Muhammara, Borani Spinach, Borani Aubergine and Zeytoon Parvardeh– that topped the salad options.

Moving on to the soups, the Soup Shir O Gharch including chicken, creamy mushroom and barley was a must-try option, also apt for the season. The flavour of the soup could make one crave more. As we headed towards the appetisers, we found several options to choose from, right from Doner Falafel to Kababs– everything had a different and exotic taste to it. New additions require special mention–Kebab-e-Mukhtalif, available in both mixed non-vegetarian and mixed vegetarian platters covered the best of the Persian appetisers.

Chef Azi Karami

Commencing with the main course, we had options like Vegetable Zereshk Polo, Sabzi Polo which can be served with stuffed fish, Zereshk Polo Ba Morgh which is Zereshk Pulao with Chicken and Baghali Polo with Shredded Mutton Raam– simply mouthwatering. The Pulao in this dish was extremely flavourful and gave a rich feel to the palate.

For desserts (which truly stole our hearts), we had four options: Kunafa Chef Azi’z Signature, Chef Azi’s Signature Baklava, Sholezard (Irani Rice Pudding) and Iranian Ice Cream. Each dessert was worth trying out, especially Kunafa and Baklava.

We also got an opportunity to interact with Chef Azi Karami who spoke to us about the Persian pop-up fest. “It’s great to be a part of this fest, I made sure that each dish is finely curated with flavours of Persian and Middle Eastern food. Every detail in each dish specified in the menu has great flavours. When it comes to Persian food, people mistake it for Arabian Mandi which is not the same. Every dish here is made keeping in mind the spices and the ingredients that go into Persian cuisine. I also feel happy to be a part of this culinary experience.”

The Persian pop-up fest at HYBA NHCC is on until December 17, 2023 and people who would love to experience this Persian delight can grab the opportunity soon.

