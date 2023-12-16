Home Cities Hyderabad

Fleeing thief finds rocky refuge in pond

In his bid to escape, the thief jumped into the nearby tank, swam to the middle of the water and sat on a boulder.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A thief gave a tough time to police at Suraram near ECIL on Friday. The burglar, after stealing valuables in a house, was about to make his escape good when the owner appeared suddenly. In his bid to escape, the thief jumped into the nearby tank, swam to the middle of the water and sat on a boulder.

Soon, a police team arrived and literally pleaded with the thief to come out of the water and turn himself in. Finding a safe haven in the water,  the burglar refused to budge, leaving the police in a helpless situation as it was getting dark. When last reports came in, the police found no way either to catch the fugitive or induce him out of his safe place. Meanwhile, a huge crowd gathered to watch the spectacle.

