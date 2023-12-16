Stray dogs leave 2 kids injured in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two separate dogbite cases were reported in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar and Nizampet.In the first incident, a five year-old boy named Bittu sustained injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing outside his house in Dilsukhnagar, within the Saroor Nagar police station limits, on Thursday.

Fortunately, swift action by locals saved the boy from the dog, otherwise, he would have been mauled during the attack.Footage from CCTV cameras that surfaced on social media platforms showed the dog chasing the boy and two other kids into an apartment complex before attacking the boy.By the time the victim’s family members arrived, the boy had already been bitten.

According to Bittu’s parents, he was playing in front of their apartment building with two other children. The stray dog attacked the boy from behind.The injured boy was rushed to the government hospital in Narayanguda.Locals complained that they had brought the issue of stray dog menace in the area to the notice of municipal authorities, however, they said that officials hardly paid heed to their grievance.

In another dogbite incident that occurred in Nizampet, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl named Somasri, who was playing inside a park, was attacked by stray dogs causing injuries to her body, in Bandari Layout Colony under the Nizampet Municipal Corporation limits.The parents transported their injured daughter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Locals said that they had urged the municipal authorities to protect them from the menace of stray dogs.

Last month, a similar incident took place in Nandi Musalai Guda under the jurisdiction of Bahadurpura police station in Hyderabad, where a six-year-old boy suffered serious injuries due to a stray dog attack.

