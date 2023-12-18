Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops raid pubs to check for drugs

While it’s believed that several pubs in the city provide spaces or secret compartments for the consumption of drugs, police have earlier been unable to stop it.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on the recent directions by Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP) KS Reddy and TS-NAB director Sandeep Shandilya to eradicate drugs menace, law and order police raided pubs on Sunday.With Christmas and New Year’s around the corner, pubs in the city are usually filled to the brim on weekends, especially on Sundays.

In view of this, the cops raided seven pubs in Jubilee Hills. While it’s believed that several pubs in the city provide spaces or secret compartments for the consumption of drugs, police have earlier been unable to stop it. For the first time, sniffer dogs were used to trace the banned drugs and users.

