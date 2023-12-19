2 peddlers, 12 consumers arrested during party

Swethavimala M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau sleuths along with SR Nagar police on Monday apprehended two drug peddlers along with 12 consumers who were allegedly found in possession of Ecstasy pills in a service apartment. The police seized 40 Ecstasy pills worth Rs 1,80,000.

The accused peddlers, identified as Jalli Ashik Yadav, 26, and Duddu Rajesh, 25, both hailing from Nellore.Upon receiving credible information, the police apprehended Yadav on Saturday. He revealed that Rajesh was his childhood friend and the two were used to attending parties in pubs and kitty parties where they would consume ganja and other drugs.

According to the police, the accused are also used to arranging rave parties where they give Ecstasy pills and other drugs to customers to earn money illegally.Subsequently, on Monday, the police apprehended Duddu Rajesh along with 12 consumers possessing Ecstasy pills during a party.The police diagnosed all the consumers with a 10-panel drug test, in which three of the consumers tested positive.SR Nagar police have undertaken further investigation in the case.

