A frosty festivity for all ages

Shreya Veronica

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the winter season, Hyderabad locals often yearn for snowfall or the experience of being in a snowy place. This time, the city has an answer. Snow Kingdom, a unique snow park at Sarath City Capital Mall, promises an ultimate snow experience. With Christmas around the corner, the park is gearing up for exciting festivities this week, perfect for enjoying with friends and family. Guruprasad Puvvadi, the MD of Snow Kingdom, who launched this venture in 2022, sheds light on what’s planned for Christmas and the concept behind introducing this in Hyderabad.

In the realm of construction and entertainment, Guruprasad sought to create something extraordinary. This led to the inception of a snow park concept in 2015, starting from Chennai and subsequently expanding to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Madhya Pradesh. “My aim is to offer entertainment for every family member. I envisioned a theme park where not just kids and adults, but all generations — from grandparents to grandkids — could relish the experience. It’s an opportunity for students to learn about sub-zero temperatures and snow, elements seldom found in our country’s major regions. Inspired by Singapore Snow World and spurred by my father and friends who initiated Snow World in 2004, we ventured into our own project. Additionally, we conduct sustainable programmes aimed at educating children about the environment, like our ‘It’s In Your Hand Camping,’ a friendly entertainment activity. This place differs from Snow World; it’s an updated version, evolving over 15 years. The ambiance remains consistent wherever we establish our presence, and our sights are set on extending this experience to Goa. Alongside, we offer smaller activities such as the click art museum, 12D experiences, and jungle safaris.”

PICS | Vinay Madapu

When discussing Christmas and the festival plans, he shares, “Christmas and Children’s Day hold a special place for us; they’re synonymous with snow and children. During Christmas, we organise a snow fiesta akin to a carnival, offering a space where both kids and elders can engage in carnival games set amidst the snow. The snow fiesta spans two weeks, culminating in a grand parade either on the 25th or 31st evening, featuring all our attractions, lasting an hour.”

When addressing concerns about hygiene in these parks, particularly regarding the suits provided for entry into the snow areas, he emphasises, “Hygiene has been our top priority, even preceding the concerns of COVID-19. Our snow activities involve direct human contact, so we’ve implemented stringent measures. All our costumes undergo thorough cleaning through a UV process after each use to eliminate germs, ensuring they’re cleaned and dry washed consistently. Additionally, we frequently replace the snow itself, using RO water for cleanliness. A significant portion, 20 percent, of our ticket sales contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of costumes and other essentials.”

He further elaborates, “Through this park, we aim to evoke the essence of Western countries. Moreover, we’ve designated a separate area for celebrating birthdays, enhancing the overall experience for our visitors.”

Regarding the snowfall experience, which is a rare sight for many, he shares, “Absolutely, you can relish that experience right here at Snow Kingdom. While we’ve successfully implemented it in our Chennai Park, the customisation of pipes for the mall setting is ongoing here, and you’ll witness it before summer arrives. Chennai has been offering this experience since its inception. It’s a 45-minute show packed with various activities — from slides to crafting snowmen, sledging, culminating in a 10-minute disco session. Should you need to step out briefly during this time, you can return within those 45 minutes. Additionally, we provide spare costumes in case the ones you’re wearing get wet.”He also mentions, “Expanding this concept further is a priority for us, aiming to introduce similar parks in different locations soon.”

