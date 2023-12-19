Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Humour has always been a critical factor when dealing with relationships and with that in mind, Joy Bimal Roy too in his debut novel, Ramblings Of A Bandra Boy has humour as his secret weapon. Known as the son of famous father, cinema auteur Bimal Roy, who was known for serious issue-based films like Do Bigha Zameen, Devdas and Bandini, Joy’s work is anything like his father. Instead, his book is a collection of sharply observed essays on the many idiosyncrasies he has encountered while dealing with life and its denizens. Excerpts.

Please tell us about the book. How did the idea of writing this book strike you?

The book is a collection of my Facebook posts up to August 2020. It came into being because, not of myself, but a lot of friends reading on Facebook kept telling me I must publish them. In fact, a friend called Amit Khanna, who is a writer as well, offered the book to Harper Collins. It took Harper Collins one year to say they would not publish it because it’s in the public domain, meaning anybody can access my posts. By that time, I was thinking to myself, well, if nobody does it, I will do it myself. Of course, I did have my school friend, who is a publisher. So he put the book on Amazon UK, Amazon US, and on Kindle. But in India, I am the one who has done everything. I am the publisher. I am the distributor. The book is basically a memoir because I write about my life, sometimes like remembering something very old. Like today, for example, I forgot to get my coat to the airport. So I sent the driver back to get it. Just in time, I managed to collect it. Everything turns into a story. Somebody told me that drama chases you; everything is dramatic. I said, I’m not creating the drama. This is what happens. So that’s what the book is about.

What is core emotion of this book?

It is about my life and experiences. Sometimes, it’s not always about me; it’s about other people who have touched my life and done special things. Then I write about them. So you could say it’s almost like a blog, basically, or a journal. I record constantly, every day; something that happens turns into a story because I see my life as an unfolding story. Yes, there is sadness as well, in the sense that I have had a lot of mental health issues. So I have written about that because I feel that people should come to know that there is hope, that there is a way to get better. Many people are in denial; they don’t want to talk about it. So I wanted to open it up. It’s not like I’m doing it purposely, but I just feel that transparency is good. And I’m as positive and as honest as possible about my life. A lot of people have commented on that. It is very honest, but I shouldn’t say that myself; I can only say that I tried to recollect everything exactly the way it was. I don’t add to it, and I don’t embellish it with extras to make it more dramatic. I tell it like it is. It’s basically a clean style, very unfussy, with not too many words ever, as short as possible.

Who are your target audience? And do you think they’ll connect to your experiences?

Yes, they connect; a lot of people relate to things because, also, my readership is, by and large, older people. Facebook has now become much older people. The younger people go to Instagram. Instagram, you don’t tell stories. It’s all visual. So these people also belong to another time, like me. So their memories and my memories, they relate to that. So there is some identification that people have. That is why people read them. Otherwise, I will be writing, and nobody would be reading it. But I write because one of the great things is that I know that it is being read; already, people have commented on my missing, getting the jacket back. So it’s like that. For me, it’s a daily validation and it’s nice to know that people and I’m 68. I really like to keep myself, so I’m also upcycling sarees. I get all sarees for donation, and I have added a border on it, just little touches. So they are sold for charity. So that’s how I keep myself busy with other things as well. I’ve also made films. So it’s been a full life, many, many things.

Could you explain the reason behind your title and share any experience that is close to your heart?



I had originally named the book “Ramblings,” but my friend Professor Rachel Dwyer from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, who wrote the foreword, referred to me as a Bandra Boy. So I thought I would add it to the title of the book. Experiences with the book — somebody I sent it to, her husband was in ICU, he was dying. When her daughter sent her the book, and when she got the book, she said, “It was just what I needed”. Suddenly I felt fresh again, and I felt happy again. So if I can touch somebody’s heart or make them feel better, then I think my purpose has been served. It’s a happy book.

Any message to the audience from your experiences?

Just live life fully and the present. Do not think about anything, enjoy every minute of your life.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Humour has always been a critical factor when dealing with relationships and with that in mind, Joy Bimal Roy too in his debut novel, Ramblings Of A Bandra Boy has humour as his secret weapon. Known as the son of famous father, cinema auteur Bimal Roy, who was known for serious issue-based films like Do Bigha Zameen, Devdas and Bandini, Joy’s work is anything like his father. Instead, his book is a collection of sharply observed essays on the many idiosyncrasies he has encountered while dealing with life and its denizens. Excerpts. Please tell us about the book. How did the idea of writing this book strike you? The book is a collection of my Facebook posts up to August 2020. It came into being because, not of myself, but a lot of friends reading on Facebook kept telling me I must publish them. In fact, a friend called Amit Khanna, who is a writer as well, offered the book to Harper Collins. It took Harper Collins one year to say they would not publish it because it’s in the public domain, meaning anybody can access my posts. By that time, I was thinking to myself, well, if nobody does it, I will do it myself. Of course, I did have my school friend, who is a publisher. So he put the book on Amazon UK, Amazon US, and on Kindle. But in India, I am the one who has done everything. I am the publisher. I am the distributor. The book is basically a memoir because I write about my life, sometimes like remembering something very old. Like today, for example, I forgot to get my coat to the airport. So I sent the driver back to get it. Just in time, I managed to collect it. Everything turns into a story. Somebody told me that drama chases you; everything is dramatic. I said, I’m not creating the drama. This is what happens. So that’s what the book is about. What is core emotion of this book?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is about my life and experiences. Sometimes, it’s not always about me; it’s about other people who have touched my life and done special things. Then I write about them. So you could say it’s almost like a blog, basically, or a journal. I record constantly, every day; something that happens turns into a story because I see my life as an unfolding story. Yes, there is sadness as well, in the sense that I have had a lot of mental health issues. So I have written about that because I feel that people should come to know that there is hope, that there is a way to get better. Many people are in denial; they don’t want to talk about it. So I wanted to open it up. It’s not like I’m doing it purposely, but I just feel that transparency is good. And I’m as positive and as honest as possible about my life. A lot of people have commented on that. It is very honest, but I shouldn’t say that myself; I can only say that I tried to recollect everything exactly the way it was. I don’t add to it, and I don’t embellish it with extras to make it more dramatic. I tell it like it is. It’s basically a clean style, very unfussy, with not too many words ever, as short as possible. Who are your target audience? And do you think they’ll connect to your experiences? Yes, they connect; a lot of people relate to things because, also, my readership is, by and large, older people. Facebook has now become much older people. The younger people go to Instagram. Instagram, you don’t tell stories. It’s all visual. So these people also belong to another time, like me. So their memories and my memories, they relate to that. So there is some identification that people have. That is why people read them. Otherwise, I will be writing, and nobody would be reading it. But I write because one of the great things is that I know that it is being read; already, people have commented on my missing, getting the jacket back. So it’s like that. For me, it’s a daily validation and it’s nice to know that people and I’m 68. I really like to keep myself, so I’m also upcycling sarees. I get all sarees for donation, and I have added a border on it, just little touches. So they are sold for charity. So that’s how I keep myself busy with other things as well. I’ve also made films. So it’s been a full life, many, many things. Could you explain the reason behind your title and share any experience that is close to your heart? I had originally named the book “Ramblings,” but my friend Professor Rachel Dwyer from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, who wrote the foreword, referred to me as a Bandra Boy. So I thought I would add it to the title of the book. Experiences with the book — somebody I sent it to, her husband was in ICU, he was dying. When her daughter sent her the book, and when she got the book, she said, “It was just what I needed”. Suddenly I felt fresh again, and I felt happy again. So if I can touch somebody’s heart or make them feel better, then I think my purpose has been served. It’s a happy book. Any message to the audience from your experiences? Just live life fully and the present. Do not think about anything, enjoy every minute of your life. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp