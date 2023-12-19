Festivity of togetherness

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vibrant city of Hyderabad is sparkling with Christmas lights everywhere. As the joyous occasion approaches, fun-filled celebrations at Goethe Zentrum brought all the students together under the title “Weinachtsfest,” making the bonds stronger this holiday season.

This energetic evening began with an extraordinary famous Jazz performance by George Hull. This performance set the mood for the audience, leaving them excited for the following performances. Subsequently, the mandatory Christmas story by children brought indeed the festive vibes. And there was a beautiful play ‘Tea with Everything’ directed by Mala Pasha by the Torn Curtains Group.

Talking about the play, Mala Pasha explained, “So this play is called ‘Tea with everything,’ it actually has six little stories. We decided to take two. And then they wanted something Christmasy. So we sort of integrated into the dialogue something about Christmas. And it’s a very sweet play. So we had comedy as well as we have romance. So I thought for the Christmas season, it can be just perfect, to fit in. We have the comedy. We have the romance, we have the laughter, we have the love. I thought it would make a lovely combination. And we are very excited. We have performed here before. We loved coming here. We are very happy to perform here.”

Addressing the crowd, Amita Desai, Director of Goethe Zentrum said, “This is the special time of the year, and we all know it. We all love it. No matter what other festival comes before and which other joyous activity we participated in, it is this festival which brings us all together to celebrate and meet together. We sing together, we eat and drink together. We party together, we share precious moments together.”

Emphasising ‘togetherness’ this Christmas, she added, “And I think that word ‘together’ is mainly to me the most important one. I think it is just being together that I would like to have on because we are here all age groups all backgrounds. Of course, many of those present here are students from various groups of students. So it is one wonderful to have you all here. You know today is the day that we so when I say today, the Christmas Day, but the Christmas spirit and the days around Christmas, where we come together to put up the decorations together we light up our Christmas trees.

We hope to light up each other’s lives. We hope to create that bonding that belongs no matter where we come from, no matter who we are, no matter what we believe in. But really to be together. And today, we do wish to give the gift of joy, which is what it’s about to each other. Of course, there is a tradition of giving gifts to each other. But the fact really is, it’s about joy, and it is together.”

The German students of the institute were enthusiastic performers with groups singing carols in German and even a few other dance performances. This joyous evening concluded with some delicious gluhwein and refreshments.

