Teen among 5 held for rape of woman

All the five accused have been remanded to judicial custody, the Jubilee Hills police said

Published: 19th December 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lallaguda police have arrested five persons in connection with a kidnapping and gang rape case that was reported on December 7. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, the police said.On December 7 night, one of the accused, Barna Yesu, saw a 25-year-old woman walking towards the flyover. He approached her and learnt that she wanted to go to Lalapet and offered to drop her at the location on his scooter.

However, he took her near the abandoned old railway quarters at Prashanth Nagar.The accused then called up Seetha Madhu Yadav, 31, another accused, to the railway quarters, where the two accused sexually assaulted the woman. Later, the other three accused — Sirigiri Prashanth Kumar, 20, Pastham Tharun Kumar, 20, and Keshojuva Rohith, 19 —  also sexually assaulted her. Then, Madhu Yadav dropped the victim at Tarnaka.

According to the police, the woman was looking to go home and seemed to be tense.The accused offered help, misled her and trapped her.“We identified the accused using CCTV footage and arrested them. All five have been sent to judicial remand on Sunday,” the police said.

