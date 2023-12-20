Home Cities Hyderabad

Compensation for man-animal conflict cases hiked

In the case of agricultural crop loss, Rs 7,500 per acre will be granted, as assessed jointly by an agriculture officer, FSO and revenue official.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forest Department issued an order on Tuesday revising the compensation amounts for victims under various categories of the human-wildlife conflict. In the case of a human death, the head of the family will receive up to Rs 10 lakh from now on.

In the case of a simple injury, in addition to an actual cost of treatment not exceeding Rs 1 lakh, the families will receive Rs 10,000 ex gratia towards immediate relief. Before the order, only the cost of treatment would be compensated.

In the case of grievous injuries, an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh will be granted in cases of permanent incapacitation in addition to the cost of treatment, not exceeding Rs 3 lakh. Previously, the ex gratia amount was Rs 75,000.

If cattle are killed in wild carnivore attacks, the market price — as jointly assessed by a livestock inspector of the animal husbandry department, a Forest Section Officer (FSO) and a sarpanch - will be compensated. The market price should not exceed Rs 50,000.

In the case of agricultural crop loss, Rs 7,500 per acre will be granted, as assessed jointly by an agriculture officer, FSO and revenue official. Earlier, Rs 6,000 per acre was the compensation amount. In the case of loss of other horticultural crops, an amount between Rs 7,500 and Rs 50,000 will be fixed, assessed jointly by the horticulture officer, FSO and revenue official.

