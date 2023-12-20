Demystifying Ketamine, the drug that allegedly resulted in Matthew Perry's death

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Matthew Perry, the ‘Friends’ actor, was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28. The recently released autopsy reports suggested that he died of “acute effects of Ketamine,” a drug used to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental health issues.

We consulted psychiatrists in the city to learn more about the drug and its use in the treatment of mental health problems. “Ketamine is sometimes used off-label to treat depression and anxiety. Its exact mechanism isn’t fully understood, but it’s believed to influence glutamate, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation,” said Dr Mazher Ali, Consultant Psychiatrist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills Earlier used as an anaesthetic drug, Ketamine slowly became popular as an anti-depressant and is also used for recreation purposes.

However, experts say that the use of Ketamine is not very common in India, primarily because it is used in a clinical setting and the effects do not last for long. “In Perry’s case, the toxicology results showed that he had 3,540 mg/ml of Ketamine in his peripheral blood source. There may be a possibility of unauthorised use of Ketamine. Since he was already struggling with suicidal thoughts, he might have succumbed to it,” said Dr Asfiya Kulsum, Consultant Psychiatrist, Renova Hospitals, Langar House.

According to Dr Kulsum, the focus should be on addiction. “Matthew Perry in his autobiography, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ has revealed his struggle with addiction. He writes about his mental health issues: “My mind is out to kill me, and I know it. I am constantly filled with lurking loneliness, a yearning, clinging to the notion that something outside of me will fix me. But I had, had all that the outside had to offer.” Many people with untreated mental health issues usually self-treat themselves with alcohol and other drugs. Psychological problems, upbringing and childhood traumas can be the root cause of addiction. Mental illness does not discriminate; it can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, background or cultural identity.

The good thing is that it can be treated. Ketamine, due to its rapid action and antidepressant effects is claimed to be a life-saving drug but one should focus on the dosage and its effects. More important should be increasing awareness regarding mental health issues and their treatment,” Dr Kulsum added.

According to Dr Mazher Ali, the dosages of Ketamine vary. “It is often administered intravenously in controlled settings. Typical dosages can range from 0.5 mg/kg to 2 mg/kg. To prevent overdose, strict medical supervision is essential.

The administration is carefully monitored, and patients are observed during and after treatment. Common side effects include dissociation, hallucinations, increased heart rate, and elevated blood pressure. Patients must discuss potential side effects and individual considerations with their healthcare provider before starting Ketamine therapy,” he said.



