Keep your glow despite the cold

HYDERABAD: The freezing temperatures of this season demand our attention towards our health. Out of all the health concerns, skincare takes centre stage, regardless of age and gender. While many have immersed themselves in skincare according to skin type, it is also necessary to tailor the routine according to the changing seasons.

Skincare routines have become part of our daily lives, including cleansers, moisturisers, serums, and sunscreens. While the purpose of these products remains constant, the choice of ingredients and consistency might change according to the seasons and skin types.

Harsh winters can affect the skin adversely. The blistering cold outdoors can leave the skin dry, chapped, inflamed, and erythematous. Indoors can further dry the skin through dehydration/desiccation, and moisture exudes away from the body. Hot showers, common in winter, can wash away the protective oils that the body produces, worsening skin problems.

Addressing the above common concerns during winters, Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, says, “Using humidifiers indoors wherever possible and maintaining adequate hydration by both drinking lots of fluids and applying moisturising lotions can help hydrate the skin. Using sunscreens wherever possible outdoors, avoiding very hot showers (using milder soaps), covering the skin as much as possible with warmth-inducing clothing, exfoliation, and removal of dead skin can help in winters.”

Delving into skin types, Dr Swapna Priya, Consultant Dermatologist at CARE Hospitals, says, “To maintain healthy skin, it is better to switch to ointment-based or cream-based moisturisers for dry skin types and discontinue or temporarily withhold certain serums until the skin adjusts to the new regime.” Restart serums like niacinamide, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and retinol on alternative days with moisture as a base and gradually increase the frequency of these. Try to reduce scrubs during winter to prevent dryness and irritation. Choose facials that are more hydrating than exfoliating, and choose chemical peels that are less drying for your skin type. Continue sunscreen use, regardless of the season or intensity of the sun.

Oily skin may need adequate exfoliation and lighter moisturisers. Acne-prone skin needs extra care in watching out for worsening infections; topical and rarely oral antibiotics may be required in case of worsening infected acne. Normal, mature, and other skin types require adequate oral and topical hydration. Reduce salicylic glycolic acid face washers to prevent skin dryness. Adjust frequency and use weekly, depending on skin type. Avoid aggressive skincare during certain seasons. Use hydrating masks to retain moisture and reduce the scaliness of the face.

Talking about moisturisers, Dr Swapna Priya said, “Moisturisers are popular products during winter, mainly facial oils, butters, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides are the key components in moisturisers these days.” Oils contain oleic acid, linoleic acid, and linolenic acid. Among them, oleic acid is most suitable for dry skin types, linolenic acid is good for oily skin types. Even in oils, there are different types available in the market. Tea tree oil is popular for acne-prone skin, but it should not cause excessive dryness or acne. Ceramides are the next most commonly popular components, which are very important to restore the skin barrier function. It is useful for people suffering from eczema, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis because this is a key ingredient to maintain barrier function.

Butter, semi-solid fats extracted from nuts or plants, offer soft consistency, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are oil-based and can penetrate the skin better, but can be heavy on oily skin types and cause acne worsening. Nut-derived butter may cause issues for those with nut allergies. The purity of the butter determines their results. Common butter include cocoa and shea butter, which are the most common.

Additionally, Dr Dilip Gude emphasised the intake of necessary nutrition, saying, “Lots of fruits and vegetables, especially those rich in vitamin C and vitamin A such as peaches, avocados, carrots, spinach, broccoli, papaya, oranges, tomatoes, apricots, sweet potatoes, berries help in winter skincare. Green tea, almonds, dark chocolate, and salmon also help the skin maintain its turgidity and fight inflammation. Using olive oil in limited quantities both in foods and application topically may help the body get the required vitamin E, A, and omega-3 fatty acids.”

