Over 1.3K 'Aspirational Toilets' to be built in Hyderabad

The focus areas for constructing these luxury loos will be tourist and religious destinations, as well as iconic cities.

Published: 20th December 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 10:11 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urban local bodies across the state will soon be dotted with “Aspirational Toilets”. Over 1,350 such toilets will be established in the ULBs barring the GHMC. The “Aspirational Toilets” will have high-end features such as plush bath cubicles, touchless flushing, breast-feeding rooms, and automatic sanitary napkin incinerators. They will also be marked on Google Maps.

The focus areas for constructing these luxury loos will be tourist and religious destinations, as well as iconic cities. The MA&UD department in coordination with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will build the toilets.

For new aspirational CT/PT in areas of high footfall,  the cost is Rs 2.5 lakh per seat. About Rs 1.25 lakh per seat will be earmarked for the refurbishment of dysfunctional toilets to meet aspirational parameters.
An estimated Rs 33.91 crore is required for the construction of 1,350 toilets, of which the state’s share will be Rs 17.72 crore while the Centre’s share will be Rs 16.21 crore.

