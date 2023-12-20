Unwrapping the tradition of carol singing

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Singing “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” and “Joy To The World,” the Christmas spirit is vibrant among the people of Hyderabad. With carol teams from various churches traversing the city, the festive atmosphere becomes even more captivating. Observing these teams in action, we connected with representatives from different churches to understand why caroling is integral to their seasonal celebrations and how they’ve immersed themselves in the festivities.

Choir members of God’s Temple Church

Merlyn Salvadi, a worship leader from Kenny Salvadi Productions, has brought a unique flair to Telugu Christmas carols. She shares, “Music and songs resonate with everyone, even those who may not sing. When Christ was born 2000 years ago, the angels sang praises. This tradition has endured, and today, caroling spreads festive joy, peace, and uplifts the Christmas spirit, all while sharing the miraculous story and the good news of Jesus Christ’s birth. While we cherish English carols, connecting with people in their context is crucial. Telugu is our mother tongue, rooted in the heritage of Telangana. Celebrating Christmas with Telugu folk songs fosters an intimate connection with our community. To celebrate our saviour, we devised a medley of songs, enabling continuous singing and celebration.”

Milton Raj, the Youth Pastor at New Life Assembly of God Church, sheds light on their celebration through melodious carols. He shares, “Music is a core aspect of worship and celebration as depicted in the Bible, echoing in heaven and mirrored on earth through carols. These songs encapsulate the genuine tale of God’s love for humanity and His ultimate gift — the beloved Son, offered freely to prevent any from perishing. For us, Christmas festivities, both in the church and at home, consistently commence with carol singing, honouring the triumph over death. While the tradition of visiting strangers’ homes has diminished, we hope for its revival in the near future.”

Kiran Joelle Thomas, Media Head at God’s Temple Church, shares how carols have evolved into a unique celebration for them. She says, “Christmas carols, traditionally celebrating Jesus Christ’s birth, have taken on a deeper meaning beyond mere enjoyment in today’s world. At God’s Temple Church, we infuse these songs with the essence of harmony, love, and the message of Christ, resonating in all our caroling endeavours. As a close-knit family, we expanded our outreach beyond our immediate circle this year, taking our carols to the streets of Kukatpally, IT companies, and gated communities nearby.

Our aim was to extend the joy and happiness we cherish within our church to as many people as possible. We ventured into the Kukatpally communities, sharing the true essence of Christmas. Moreover, at the KPHB community hall, we orchestrated a special pre-Christmas event. This grand production featured choir singing, a skit, the nativity, and a dance choreography, accompanied by a powerful message from our church’s pastor, Rev Dr M V Thomas, all designed to illuminate the genuine spirit of Christmas — joy, peace, and love.”

