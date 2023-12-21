  An exquisite homage

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the spirit of tradition, Aakruti Kathak Kendra founders Guru Mangala Bhatt (disciple of Pandit Durga Lal) and Guru Raghav Raj Bhatt (disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj) paid tribute to Guru Pandit Durga Lal on his 75th birth anniversary. “Antarang 2023,” an annual dance festival jointly organised by Aakruti Kathak Kendra and Kalinga Cultural Centre at Kalinga Cultural Trust, honoured Pandit Durga Lal’s legacy. The event featured some of his compositions alongside performances by a diverse array of artists, ranging from internationally renowned talents to budding enthusiasts.

Guru Mangala Bhatt, the founder of Aakruti Kathak Kendra, expressed gratitude, stating, “Antarang is an annual showcase where our students present their learnings from the year. We emphasise performance as a vital aspect of this art form. This year’s event holds special significance as we celebrate Guruji Pandit Durga Lal Ji’s 75th birthday. We commenced and concluded the event with his compositions, a truly blessed experience for our students.”

The festival commenced with Pandit Durga Lal’s cherished composition, Ganesh Stuti, a divine invocation that set a reverent tone for the subsequent performances. Aakruti’s youngest talents presented “Vandana Trayee,” a heartfelt rendition in two parts, invoking Lord Ganesha and Maa Saraswati, followed by a spiritual exploration set to Kathak choreography.

Other performances, such as Bhoomi Mangalam, aimed to evoke the essence of mother nature, celebrating its beauty and advocating for its preservation. The artists captivated the audience with renditions like Chandogati, Prabhu Ji Daya Karo, Sargam, Tarana — Natbhairavi, and Seagull. The finale, ‘Tarana — Bhageshree,’ showcased captivating moves, leaving the audience spellbound, and was composed by Pandit Durga Lal.

Dr Preeti Krishnan, reflecting on her experience, shared, “Over the years, working on this festival has been a wonderful learning experience. This year, honouring Pandit Durga Lal Ji’s 75th birth anniversary, we chose compositions dear to him. Each year, we aim to surpass previous achievements. Personally, performing ‘Tarana,’ a piece I’ve long admired, leaves me speechless as I now have the opportunity to learn and perform it on stage.”

