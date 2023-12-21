Home Cities Hyderabad

Capturing  moments

Hamstech presented its Annual Photo Exhibition, Pixel Perfect 2023. Showcasing a plethora of pictures spanning various genres, this exhibition was a testament to the students’ dedicated efforts.

Published: 21st December 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Images speak volumes, encapsulating moments that words may fail to convey. Understanding this, Hamstech presented its Annual Photo Exhibition, Pixel Perfect 2023. Showcasing a plethora of pictures spanning various genres, this exhibition was a testament to the students’ dedicated efforts and learned skills. Sapna Vijay, COB of Hamstech, shared insights about this exhibition.

Sapna elaborated, stating, “Pixel Perfect 2023 is the annual showcase for our photography students. It encompasses various genres like fashion, interior, and more, serving as a platform where students display their year-long learning and creative endeavours. It’s a showcase of their best, a precursor for our graduating students as they step into the professional world.”

Regarding the exhibition’s scope and student participation, Sapna mentioned, “Over 85 students participated, displaying 170-plus photographs across diverse genres such as fashion, product, food, nature, and more.

The exhibition spanned three days, but the preparation was a six-month journey. Students tirelessly travelled, capturing moments not just within India but also abroad. Our educational trip to the UK yielded some captivating shots, featured prominently in the exhibition.”

The exhibited photographs exuded meticulous effort, portraying India’s diverse cultures and captivating travel moments.

Beyond the showcased images, the event housed stalls exhibiting camera accessories and equipment. Moreover, students had the opportunity to share the narratives behind each displayed photograph, adding depth to the visual storytelling.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamstech Annual Photo Exhibition Pixel Perfect 2023

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp