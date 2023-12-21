Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Images speak volumes, encapsulating moments that words may fail to convey. Understanding this, Hamstech presented its Annual Photo Exhibition, Pixel Perfect 2023. Showcasing a plethora of pictures spanning various genres, this exhibition was a testament to the students’ dedicated efforts and learned skills. Sapna Vijay, COB of Hamstech, shared insights about this exhibition.

Sapna elaborated, stating, “Pixel Perfect 2023 is the annual showcase for our photography students. It encompasses various genres like fashion, interior, and more, serving as a platform where students display their year-long learning and creative endeavours. It’s a showcase of their best, a precursor for our graduating students as they step into the professional world.”

Regarding the exhibition’s scope and student participation, Sapna mentioned, “Over 85 students participated, displaying 170-plus photographs across diverse genres such as fashion, product, food, nature, and more.

The exhibition spanned three days, but the preparation was a six-month journey. Students tirelessly travelled, capturing moments not just within India but also abroad. Our educational trip to the UK yielded some captivating shots, featured prominently in the exhibition.”

The exhibited photographs exuded meticulous effort, portraying India’s diverse cultures and captivating travel moments.

Beyond the showcased images, the event housed stalls exhibiting camera accessories and equipment. Moreover, students had the opportunity to share the narratives behind each displayed photograph, adding depth to the visual storytelling.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Images speak volumes, encapsulating moments that words may fail to convey. Understanding this, Hamstech presented its Annual Photo Exhibition, Pixel Perfect 2023. Showcasing a plethora of pictures spanning various genres, this exhibition was a testament to the students’ dedicated efforts and learned skills. Sapna Vijay, COB of Hamstech, shared insights about this exhibition. Sapna elaborated, stating, “Pixel Perfect 2023 is the annual showcase for our photography students. It encompasses various genres like fashion, interior, and more, serving as a platform where students display their year-long learning and creative endeavours. It’s a showcase of their best, a precursor for our graduating students as they step into the professional world.” Regarding the exhibition’s scope and student participation, Sapna mentioned, “Over 85 students participated, displaying 170-plus photographs across diverse genres such as fashion, product, food, nature, and more.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The exhibition spanned three days, but the preparation was a six-month journey. Students tirelessly travelled, capturing moments not just within India but also abroad. Our educational trip to the UK yielded some captivating shots, featured prominently in the exhibition.” The exhibited photographs exuded meticulous effort, portraying India’s diverse cultures and captivating travel moments. Beyond the showcased images, the event housed stalls exhibiting camera accessories and equipment. Moreover, students had the opportunity to share the narratives behind each displayed photograph, adding depth to the visual storytelling. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp