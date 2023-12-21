Empowering Women Through Fashion

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fashion for a cause has become increasingly embraced and admired in our society today. The endeavour to introduce innovative concepts that drive positive change has gained prominence. Eleanor International, bearing this in mind, conceptualised a fashion show featuring the exquisite designs of the renowned fashion designer Shravan Kumar. His vision emphasised inclusivity by showcasing women from diverse backgrounds who graced the ramp, exuding empowerment with their presence.

Among the esteemed founders present at the event were Mokshagna Reddy, Nirupama Varma Gopathi, Sravanthi Kandadi, and S Sabitha Reddy, who also elegantly walked the ramp, adding a personal touch to the cause. In exclusive interviews, both Mokshagna and Shravan Kumar provided insights into the show.

Reflecting on the event and the fashion show, Mokshagna Reddy, a founding member of Eleanor International, remarked, “Our longstanding connections with various designers led us to envision something unique for Hyderabad. Fashion still carries certain taboos here, and we aimed to shift this paradigm through our narrative. Our goal was not merely to redefine the fashion show concept but also to instigate societal change.

We focused on highlighting women’s issues by promoting the distribution of reusable and biodegradable sanitary napkins. Initially intended for 8 government schools, our donations have now expanded due to generous contributions. Presently, we’ve donated approximately 7,000 napkins and 5th Gen Sanitary Pads. Through Shravan Kumar’s designs, we aim to illustrate the hormonal changes experienced by women, encapsulated in our Naari Narayani Initiative.”

Discussing the choice of designer, Mokshagna emphasised, “Although we could have selected numerous local designers, Shravan Kumar stood out as one of India’s finest. Our objective was to involve designers from various parts of the country, steering away from choosing a designer solely based in Hyderabad.”

Elaborating on the diversity of models, Mokshagna stated, “For our show in Hyderabad, we intentionally sought individuals not only from the city but also from different age groups. The models’ age range spanned from 18 to their 60s, representing diverse regions of the country. We aim to convey that fashion is not just about style; it’s a platform for a purposeful cause.”

Shravan Kumar, the designer behind the showcased designs, expressed his thoughts on the event and his collection, Naari Narayani, “My collection aims to exalt women as goddesses, acknowledging the significance bestowed upon ‘her’ in phrases like ‘Mother Earth’ and ‘India, she.’ Women are not a minority but deserve the utmost reverence and elevation. This show celebrates the essence of womanhood and aims to raise funds for underprivileged children unable to afford menstrual pads.

My collection predominantly features Narayanpet looms, incorporating breathable cotton and khadi, exuding vibrancy and liveliness. There’s no designated showstopper; instead, we have dignitaries — filmmakers, gynaecologists, patisserie owners — acknowledging the toughest job, that of a mother. It’s a tribute to all women, signifying that being a non-professional is often tougher than a professional role. With 11 women gracing the ramp, my designs draw inspiration from India’s textiles, arts, crafts, and the strength of Telangana’s women.”

The runway saw several prominent women including Sikki Reddy, an acclaimed Badminton Player and Arjuna Awardee, S Sabitha Reddy, a prominent Activist and Influencer, Dr Manjula Anagani, Leena Joseph, Rithu Shah, Laila Khan, Ratna Rao, Prashanti Tripuraneni, and others who expressed their enthusiasm for the cause. They shared, “We are thrilled to support this cause. Menstruation remains a taboo, and bridging this gap and contributing to this cause is something we wholeheartedly endorse.” The fashion show concluded gracefully after showcasing a stunning array of sarees, kurtas for men, and western outfits crafted from Narayanpet looms, captivating the audience and making a profound statement for the cause.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Fashion for a cause has become increasingly embraced and admired in our society today. The endeavour to introduce innovative concepts that drive positive change has gained prominence. Eleanor International, bearing this in mind, conceptualised a fashion show featuring the exquisite designs of the renowned fashion designer Shravan Kumar. His vision emphasised inclusivity by showcasing women from diverse backgrounds who graced the ramp, exuding empowerment with their presence. Among the esteemed founders present at the event were Mokshagna Reddy, Nirupama Varma Gopathi, Sravanthi Kandadi, and S Sabitha Reddy, who also elegantly walked the ramp, adding a personal touch to the cause. In exclusive interviews, both Mokshagna and Shravan Kumar provided insights into the show. Reflecting on the event and the fashion show, Mokshagna Reddy, a founding member of Eleanor International, remarked, “Our longstanding connections with various designers led us to envision something unique for Hyderabad. Fashion still carries certain taboos here, and we aimed to shift this paradigm through our narrative. Our goal was not merely to redefine the fashion show concept but also to instigate societal change.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); We focused on highlighting women’s issues by promoting the distribution of reusable and biodegradable sanitary napkins. Initially intended for 8 government schools, our donations have now expanded due to generous contributions. Presently, we’ve donated approximately 7,000 napkins and 5th Gen Sanitary Pads. Through Shravan Kumar’s designs, we aim to illustrate the hormonal changes experienced by women, encapsulated in our Naari Narayani Initiative.” Discussing the choice of designer, Mokshagna emphasised, “Although we could have selected numerous local designers, Shravan Kumar stood out as one of India’s finest. Our objective was to involve designers from various parts of the country, steering away from choosing a designer solely based in Hyderabad.” Elaborating on the diversity of models, Mokshagna stated, “For our show in Hyderabad, we intentionally sought individuals not only from the city but also from different age groups. The models’ age range spanned from 18 to their 60s, representing diverse regions of the country. We aim to convey that fashion is not just about style; it’s a platform for a purposeful cause.” Shravan Kumar, the designer behind the showcased designs, expressed his thoughts on the event and his collection, Naari Narayani, “My collection aims to exalt women as goddesses, acknowledging the significance bestowed upon ‘her’ in phrases like ‘Mother Earth’ and ‘India, she.’ Women are not a minority but deserve the utmost reverence and elevation. This show celebrates the essence of womanhood and aims to raise funds for underprivileged children unable to afford menstrual pads. My collection predominantly features Narayanpet looms, incorporating breathable cotton and khadi, exuding vibrancy and liveliness. There’s no designated showstopper; instead, we have dignitaries — filmmakers, gynaecologists, patisserie owners — acknowledging the toughest job, that of a mother. It’s a tribute to all women, signifying that being a non-professional is often tougher than a professional role. With 11 women gracing the ramp, my designs draw inspiration from India’s textiles, arts, crafts, and the strength of Telangana’s women.” The runway saw several prominent women including Sikki Reddy, an acclaimed Badminton Player and Arjuna Awardee, S Sabitha Reddy, a prominent Activist and Influencer, Dr Manjula Anagani, Leena Joseph, Rithu Shah, Laila Khan, Ratna Rao, Prashanti Tripuraneni, and others who expressed their enthusiasm for the cause. They shared, “We are thrilled to support this cause. Menstruation remains a taboo, and bridging this gap and contributing to this cause is something we wholeheartedly endorse.” The fashion show concluded gracefully after showcasing a stunning array of sarees, kurtas for men, and western outfits crafted from Narayanpet looms, captivating the audience and making a profound statement for the cause. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp