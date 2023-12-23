Crime rate in Hyderabad up by 2%, says annual report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy said that the city recorded a two per cent increase in overall crime rate, rising from 24,220 to 24,821 cases. The CP released ‘Hyderabad city police annual report -2023’ at a press conference on Friday. He said that while yearly fluctuations are not uncommon, this year’s surge could be attributed in part due to the Assembly elections. He also attributed it the rise in crime to the city’s growing population.

In 2023, there was a significant uptick in various crimes, including those against women, cybercrime, serious bodily offences, and major property crimes. The CP said that alongside crime reduction efforts, a focus on maximising convictions would have a substantial impact. Drawing on his experience, he said that collaboration between young, enthusiastic officers and seasoned professionals working together is crucial to address the challenges.

To curb the crime rate and ensure a peaceful environment, the CP announced the establishment of additional zonal police stations, five women police stations, and 11 law and order police stations. He said that with the introduction of new wings dedicated to narcotics and cyber security, efforts will be concentrated on addressing crimes committed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 and cybercrime cases. The CP said that Hyderabad police has two sniffer dogs trained specifically to detect drugs and that he plans to increase this number further.

He expressed confidence that intelligence development would lead to a state free from drugs and with minimal naxalism. Addressing New Year regulations, the CP said that it is important to enjoy responsibly. While friendly policing will be encouraged, strict actions will be taken against violators, he warned. “Drunk drivers will face a penalty of Rs 10,000, and establishments open past 1 am will be shut down with serious consequences for the management. This year’s policing will be more stringent than the past six years,” he added.

Strongly rejecting any recommendations from politicians, CP Sreenivas referred to the ancient wisdom of Chanakya, stating ‘Yatha Raja Thatha Praja.’ He said that postings for officers based on recommendations of politicians will not be entertained during his tenure. “Any officer who approaches me with recommendation letters from political leaders would be considered unfit and inept for further promotions,” he added.

Additionally, CP directed police personnel from involving in civil disputes unless there is a clear criminal angle requiring police intervention. He warned of consequences for officers unnecessarily interfering in non-criminal matters. It can be noted that currently, 50 officers from various positions are suspended, seven are labelled as corrupt, 17 face criminal charges, seven have been dismissed from service, and eight have been permanently removed.

