Enchanting experience

Shreya Veronica

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inviting oasis for city dwellers, Velvet Patisserie & Café stands as a haven offering exquisite delicacies and irresistible desserts sure to captivate your senses. Nestled at Banjara Hills Road No 85, this café is a must-visit for friends and families alike. As we explore the offerings, we have the pleasure of conversing with the Founder and Executive Chef, Sailaja Potlapally, who takes us on the journey of this charming establishment.

Reflecting on the genesis of Velvet Patisserie & Café, Sailaja shares, “I’m a pastry chef with a diploma from a Patisserie in London. The inception of Velvet traces back to around 11 years ago when I used to order cakes for my kids from a friend who initially started this venture. When she decided to move to Dubai after her marriage, she offered me the opportunity to take over. Over a year, amid transitions and collaborations, the journey of Velvet commenced.”

The ambiance is enchanting, adorned in pastel hues reminiscent of a fairyland. Sailaja recalls the café’s evolution, “For three years, we operated as a pre-order patisserie, catering to custom dessert orders and gifting options. However, frequent requests from our patrons to dine-in led to a shift. Responding to popular demand, we introduced sandwiches and expanded our offerings. Workshops and birthday parties for children, centered around cookie and cake decorating, were also a hit. This paved the way for our café experience.”

Sailaja Potlapally

Addressing the possibility of workshops at the café, Sailaja mentions, “We offer the space for workshops, allowing people to engage and immerse themselves in various creative sessions.”

Speaking of the meticulously curated menu, she shares, “All items are creations from my team and me, inspired by travels and experiences worldwide. We aim to bridge the gap in presenting fine dining experiences in a casual café setting. Our butter board, featuring an array of compound butters paired with unique breads and crackers, has received rave reviews.”

Delving into the dessert menu, Sailaja highlights, “Our forte lies in crafting cakes and puddings, focusing on innovative flavours and presentation. The essence lies in multiple textures and flavours, aiming to create a holistic culinary experience.”

Regarding Velvet’s signature desserts, she mentions, “Currently, our strawberry custard pudding and chocolate strawberry creations are popular, along with our exclusive Christmas range. Our ‘elevated nostalgia’ theme resonates through items like crystal candy, a modern take on nostalgic treats from childhood.”

Detailing their in-house Christmas offerings, Sailaja adds, “Our DIY cookie kits have been a hit, allowing guests to enjoy baking at home with pre-baked cookies, chocolates, and instructions. We also cater to private parties, accommodating groups of 12 to 20.”



