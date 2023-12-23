Sweet Revolution

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the bustling streets and serene neighbourhoods of Hyderabad, a delectable transformation is underway. The city’s culinary landscape is witnessing a delightful revolution, one whisk and sprinkle at a time, as home bakers emerge as the new custodians of confectionery artistry.

Gone are the days when traditional bakeries solely dominated the scene. Today, a vibrant community of passionate home bakers has carved a niche, captivating the taste buds of Hyderabadi food enthusiasts. With an eclectic fusion of innovation, tradition, and personal touch, these enterprising individuals are redefining the city’s dessert culture.

In the heart of every home baker’s kitchen lies a story, a tale woven with a love for baking and a passion for creating mouthwatering treats. What began as a hobby or a pursuit of sharing homemade goodness among family and friends has blossomed into a full-fledged entrepreneurial journey for many. Reaching out to a few of Hyderabad’s home bakers, CE explores what they’re offering this season.

Tania Marisa Hoppy, founder of BreadzBakez, shares her delightful array of treats. “Apart from our specialty Christmas cakes, BreadzBakez offers a wide variety of traditional sweets, festive goodies, and personalised baked goods. From rose cookies to Goan doldol and kulkuls, our selection extends to seasoned bakes like meat loafs. We also cater to individual preferences, crafting homemade wine on special request, ensuring a diverse experience for all occasions.

Tania Marisa

Our specialty Christmas cakes are a homage to tradition, using artisanal ingredients passed down through generations, infused with spirits for a unique flavour. Festive goodies and seasonal decorations add a special touch, all baked with love in a home-style environment, tailored to our customers’ tastes.”

Trinky Seelan, the creative mind behind Bakesquisite, specialises in a premium variety of rich dry fruit plum cake. “My forte lies in this delectable dry fruit plum cake, rich with the goodness of dry fruits and a subtle touch of rum. It’s a crowd-pleaser, enjoyed by all ages. I also excel in crafting customised birthday and wedding cakes, along with renowned brownies, cupcakes, and cookies. Every creation is made at home with an abundance of love and passion.”

Meanwhile, Lijo T Joy of RL Cakes shares, “Christmas cakes carry an emotional resonance, and I strive to meet my customers’ highest expectations for this special occasion. To me, ‘Cakes are love made edible.’ I ensure a premium look and creative design, delivering cakes that are both visually appealing and delicious. Alongside Christmas cakes, my repertoire includes a variety of confections: cupcakes, brownies, loaf cakes, sponge cakes, truffles, cheesecake cookies, customised chocolates, and macaroons, all crafted from my home bakery. At RL Cakes, we bake with heart.”

These passionate home bakers infuse each creation with a personal touch, offering a delightful medley of flavours and specialties for every celebration.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In the bustling streets and serene neighbourhoods of Hyderabad, a delectable transformation is underway. The city’s culinary landscape is witnessing a delightful revolution, one whisk and sprinkle at a time, as home bakers emerge as the new custodians of confectionery artistry. Gone are the days when traditional bakeries solely dominated the scene. Today, a vibrant community of passionate home bakers has carved a niche, captivating the taste buds of Hyderabadi food enthusiasts. With an eclectic fusion of innovation, tradition, and personal touch, these enterprising individuals are redefining the city’s dessert culture. In the heart of every home baker’s kitchen lies a story, a tale woven with a love for baking and a passion for creating mouthwatering treats. What began as a hobby or a pursuit of sharing homemade goodness among family and friends has blossomed into a full-fledged entrepreneurial journey for many. Reaching out to a few of Hyderabad’s home bakers, CE explores what they’re offering this season.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tania Marisa Hoppy, founder of BreadzBakez, shares her delightful array of treats. “Apart from our specialty Christmas cakes, BreadzBakez offers a wide variety of traditional sweets, festive goodies, and personalised baked goods. From rose cookies to Goan doldol and kulkuls, our selection extends to seasoned bakes like meat loafs. We also cater to individual preferences, crafting homemade wine on special request, ensuring a diverse experience for all occasions. Tania Marisa Our specialty Christmas cakes are a homage to tradition, using artisanal ingredients passed down through generations, infused with spirits for a unique flavour. Festive goodies and seasonal decorations add a special touch, all baked with love in a home-style environment, tailored to our customers’ tastes.” Trinky Seelan, the creative mind behind Bakesquisite, specialises in a premium variety of rich dry fruit plum cake. “My forte lies in this delectable dry fruit plum cake, rich with the goodness of dry fruits and a subtle touch of rum. It’s a crowd-pleaser, enjoyed by all ages. I also excel in crafting customised birthday and wedding cakes, along with renowned brownies, cupcakes, and cookies. Every creation is made at home with an abundance of love and passion.” Meanwhile, Lijo T Joy of RL Cakes shares, “Christmas cakes carry an emotional resonance, and I strive to meet my customers’ highest expectations for this special occasion. To me, ‘Cakes are love made edible.’ I ensure a premium look and creative design, delivering cakes that are both visually appealing and delicious. Alongside Christmas cakes, my repertoire includes a variety of confections: cupcakes, brownies, loaf cakes, sponge cakes, truffles, cheesecake cookies, customised chocolates, and macaroons, all crafted from my home bakery. At RL Cakes, we bake with heart.” These passionate home bakers infuse each creation with a personal touch, offering a delightful medley of flavours and specialties for every celebration. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp