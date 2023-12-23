Taste of tradition

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the city buzzes with the holiday spirit, Brown Bear Bakers is adding magic to the celebrations with their annual Christmas cake mixing event. Imagine a whopping 12,500 kg of dry fruits and nuts, meticulously blended using a 200-year-old recipe that boasts 50% more fruits and nuts, creating the authentic plum cakes that Brown Bear Bakery is known for.

Reflecting on the event, Sohail, the Managing Director of Brown Bear Bakers, expressed, “Our annual cake mixing festival is a celebration of tradition and quality. We take pride in creating plum cakes that taste exceptional and evoke a sense of warmth and joy.”

With a delicious list of ingredients like ghee, butter, dry fruits, rum, homemade spices, cashews, raisins, candid ginger, dates, tutty fruity, mixed peel, candid orange, and more, all contributing to the secret behind their delectable treats, this tradition unfolded in four sessions.

Beginning with a colossal 1,000 kg mixing at the factory, the festivities continued with 250 kg mixings at their stores in Nanakramguda, Himayatnagar, and KPHB 9th phase.

Emphasising on their unique and authentic plum cakes - the sole reason behind this cake mixing event, Ugendra, Head Chef, Brown Bear Bakers said, “Crafted with an abundance of love, our plum cake is a masterpiece of time-honoured techniques and the finest ingredients, harmoniously blended to leave a lingering, delightful impression on the palate.”

What sets this event apart is the open invitation extended to everyone, turning the cake mixing into a community celebration. One of the participants, Sandeep, an Amazon employee, shared his experience, “I have never had so much fun with strangers. One of my most memorable days!”

“Indulging in the delightful cake mixing event of Brown Bear Bakers is like experiencing a burst of festive joy. Highly recommended for those seeking an authentic treat this season,” says, Bala, a social media influencer.

The Brown Bear Bakers cake mixing event is not just a heartfelt representation of tradition but also it is a testament to their passion for creating memorable moments during this festive season.

