Cyberabad sees 6.71% rise in overall crime rate

While drunk driving cases went down by a small margin this year, conviction of violators has increased.

Published: 24th December 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 29,156 total reported cases in 2023, Cyberabad saw a 6.71% increase in overall crime as compared to the 27,322 cases reported in 2022.

Statistics provided by the Cyberabad police show that in 2023 alone, cases related to property loss amounted to Rs 24.90 crore, which is 3% higher than the previous year. However, the police achieved a 71.95% recovery rate in property loss cases. 

The total reported cases of crime against women has dipped by 5.34%. Rape cases have also fallen from 316 reported cases in 2022 to 259 in 2023. However, kidnapping cases have increased from 555 cases in 2022 to 616 in 2023. 

“In most kidnapping cases, the accused is known to the victim. There are very few cases in which a stranger abducts someone,” Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said during the annual press meet on Saturday. 

When it comes to road accidents, there was a small decline from 3,224 reported cases in 2022 to 3,143 cases in 2023. “Last year, there were 40 blackspots but after taking initiatives, it has come down to 32,” an official said. While drunk driving cases went down by a small margin this year, the conviction of violators has increased.
 

