Home Cities Hyderabad

Focus is on nabbing suppliers, peddlers now: Cyberabad police commissioner

The CP said that he will focus on strengthening and utilising the police resources to the maximum, reiterating the assurance he gave on the day of taking charge.

Published: 24th December 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Cyberabad police seized drugs worth Rs 27.82 crore and apprehended 550 peddlers, two suppliers, and 15 consumers in 2023, revealing the crime review data published by the Cyberabad police commissioner. 

Underlining the need to stop the drug menace, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty on Saturday said the focus will be on nabbing large-scale suppliers and local peddlers. Speaking at the annual press meet, Mohanty said, “While we will continue to focus on regular enforcement in pubs and farmhouses, we are looking at a systematic way to find peddlers and suppliers.”

Cyberabad police seized 6,675 kg of ganja worth Rs 16.69 crore in 2023 alone. The police also seized charas worth Rs 8.08 crore, and cocaine and methaqualone worth Rs 1 crore each. 

The CP said that he would focus on strengthening and utilizing the police resources to the maximum, reiterating the assurance he gave on the day of taking charge. He asserted that the police would gear up, develop more resources, and focus on tracking the movements of peddlers. Mohanty specified that while consumers of drugs will also be caught, the focus will be on peddlers and suppliers. “Consumers need to go through rehabilitation and de-addiction,” he emphasized.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad drugs seizure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp