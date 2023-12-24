Focus is on nabbing suppliers, peddlers now: Cyberabad police commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police seized drugs worth Rs 27.82 crore and apprehended 550 peddlers, two suppliers, and 15 consumers in 2023, revealing the crime review data published by the Cyberabad police commissioner.

Underlining the need to stop the drug menace, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty on Saturday said the focus will be on nabbing large-scale suppliers and local peddlers. Speaking at the annual press meet, Mohanty said, “While we will continue to focus on regular enforcement in pubs and farmhouses, we are looking at a systematic way to find peddlers and suppliers.”

Cyberabad police seized 6,675 kg of ganja worth Rs 16.69 crore in 2023 alone. The police also seized charas worth Rs 8.08 crore, and cocaine and methaqualone worth Rs 1 crore each.

The CP said that he would focus on strengthening and utilizing the police resources to the maximum, reiterating the assurance he gave on the day of taking charge. He asserted that the police would gear up, develop more resources, and focus on tracking the movements of peddlers. Mohanty specified that while consumers of drugs will also be caught, the focus will be on peddlers and suppliers. “Consumers need to go through rehabilitation and de-addiction,” he emphasized.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police seized drugs worth Rs 27.82 crore and apprehended 550 peddlers, two suppliers, and 15 consumers in 2023, revealing the crime review data published by the Cyberabad police commissioner. Underlining the need to stop the drug menace, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty on Saturday said the focus will be on nabbing large-scale suppliers and local peddlers. Speaking at the annual press meet, Mohanty said, “While we will continue to focus on regular enforcement in pubs and farmhouses, we are looking at a systematic way to find peddlers and suppliers.” Cyberabad police seized 6,675 kg of ganja worth Rs 16.69 crore in 2023 alone. The police also seized charas worth Rs 8.08 crore, and cocaine and methaqualone worth Rs 1 crore each. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CP said that he would focus on strengthening and utilizing the police resources to the maximum, reiterating the assurance he gave on the day of taking charge. He asserted that the police would gear up, develop more resources, and focus on tracking the movements of peddlers. Mohanty specified that while consumers of drugs will also be caught, the focus will be on peddlers and suppliers. “Consumers need to go through rehabilitation and de-addiction,” he emphasized. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp