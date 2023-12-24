Ramp up Covid testing, says Telangana Health Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday instructed the medical and health department officials to ramp up Covid-19 testing by month's end and achieve a target of 4,000 tests per day. At a review meeting with the health department officials, the minister asked the authorities to make advance arrangements given the spread of the virus.

The problem of non-functional PSA plants should be resolved at the earliest, he said and suggested optimal utilization of oxygen concentrators in hospitals. The officials should ensure all ventilators are functional and make all possible steps to fill the supply-demand gap, the minister advised.

He called on all the heads of departments to submit a report on requirements of consumables, equipment, drugs, and diagnostics. etc. to the Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC). The TSMSIDC will procure and supply RTPCR kits, VTMs, etc. to all the facilities.

The officials informed the minister that all 34 government RTPCR labs can test 16,500 samples per day. In addition to 34 government RTPCR labs, there are 84 private RTPCR labs in the state.

About 6,344 samples were collected in the last two weeks. About 40 RTPCR samples were received for whole genome sequencing (30 private and 10 government) last week at the CDFD (Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics. According to them, the average time taken for genome sequencing is 4-5 days. All RT-PCR positive samples for genome sequencing should be sent to CDFD and Gandhi Hospital, they clarified.

SIX-MONTH-OLD TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Hyderabad: Of the 51 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state-run Niloufer Hospital on Saturday, a six-month-old tested positive for the virus, The infant’s condition is said to be stable. As per a bulletin issued by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, there were 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Telangana. Within the last 24 hours alone, 1,322 tests were conducted in the state, of which 12 positive cases were reported. While nine positive cases were reported in Hyderabad, the remaining three were reported in Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Warangal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday instructed the medical and health department officials to ramp up Covid-19 testing by month's end and achieve a target of 4,000 tests per day. At a review meeting with the health department officials, the minister asked the authorities to make advance arrangements given the spread of the virus. The problem of non-functional PSA plants should be resolved at the earliest, he said and suggested optimal utilization of oxygen concentrators in hospitals. The officials should ensure all ventilators are functional and make all possible steps to fill the supply-demand gap, the minister advised. He called on all the heads of departments to submit a report on requirements of consumables, equipment, drugs, and diagnostics. etc. to the Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC). The TSMSIDC will procure and supply RTPCR kits, VTMs, etc. to all the facilities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The officials informed the minister that all 34 government RTPCR labs can test 16,500 samples per day. In addition to 34 government RTPCR labs, there are 84 private RTPCR labs in the state. About 6,344 samples were collected in the last two weeks. About 40 RTPCR samples were received for whole genome sequencing (30 private and 10 government) last week at the CDFD (Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics. According to them, the average time taken for genome sequencing is 4-5 days. All RT-PCR positive samples for genome sequencing should be sent to CDFD and Gandhi Hospital, they clarified. SIX-MONTH-OLD TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 Hyderabad: Of the 51 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state-run Niloufer Hospital on Saturday, a six-month-old tested positive for the virus, The infant’s condition is said to be stable. As per a bulletin issued by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, there were 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Telangana. Within the last 24 hours alone, 1,322 tests were conducted in the state, of which 12 positive cases were reported. While nine positive cases were reported in Hyderabad, the remaining three were reported in Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Warangal. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp